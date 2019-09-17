HASTINGS — Congressman Adrian Smith, R-Neb., will host an Infrastructure Seminar in Hastings on Oct. 3.
At the Infrastructure Seminar, 3rd District residents will be able to hear from a wide variety of Nebraska officials and stakeholders on the current state of infrastructure, plans for the future and resources available to communities.
Panel topics will be: “Workforce, Trade Skills Education, Economic Development,” “Rural Housing Development and Access Opportunities,” “Water and Energy Management and Infrastructure,” “Surface Transportation and Heavy Equipment” and “Rural Broadband and Community Development.”
“Infrastructure is critical to our economy. More than just roads, infrastructure includes bridges, railroads, ports, irrigation, telecommunications, pipelines and many other facilities,” Smith said. “I am eager to hear about the state of our infrastructure from our special guests and the residents of Nebraska’s 3rd District.”
The seminar will run from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. in the Central Community College- Hastings Student Union, 550 S. Technical Blvd.
RSVPs are encouraged if you would like to attend. RSVPs can be made at https://adriansmith.house.gov/rsvp. A live stream of the seminar will be available on Facebook Live at Facebook.com/RepAdrianSmith for those unable to attend in person.
For questions about this events, contact Smith’s Grand Island office at (308) 384-3900.
