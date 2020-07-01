With the United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA) going into effect Wednesday, Rep. Adrian Smith said the agreement improves upon the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA), while keeping benefits of NAFTA to Nebraska agriculture intact for a future generation.
According to National Association of State Departments of Agriculture, the USMCA will lead to $450 million in expanded market access for U.S. agricultural exports.
“After years of negotiating, legislating and implementing, today we see the fruits of our labor,” Smith said. “This groundbreaking agreement with Canada and Mexico — who are not just our neighbors, but our two best customers — will bring benefits for Nebraska’s farmers, ranchers, manufacturers, and consumers for years to come.”
Smith is a senior member of the Committee on Ways and Means, which has jurisdiction over trade. As part of the USMCA negotations, he traveled to Ottawa and Mexico City to attend USMCA negotiations and served on the Republican whip team supporting USMCA enactment when it passed the House in December.
Sen. Ben Sasse called USMCA a “win for Nebraska’s farmers and ranchers.”
“NAFTA did a lot of good, but this new agreement modernizes our trading relationships with Mexico and Canada and increases business for Nebraska ag,” Sasse said. “There are more and better trade deals to fight for around the world, and we’ll do that work — but, for today, we should celebrate USMCA as good news for our state.”
Smith said Kenya, the United Kingdom and Japan all provide outstanding opportunities to develop first-rate trade agreements.
“I look forward to working with the administration to continue finding new customers for Nebraska’s world-class production,” he said.
Turning up heat on China
While Nebraska ag leaders are applauding the new USMCA agreement, Nebraska Farm Bureau is urging the Trump administration to use the “full powers” of his office to enforce the Phase One China trade deal. Provisions of the agreement obligate China to make $36.5 billion in U.S. agriculture purchases in 2020.
“While some agricultural purchases have been made, China is woefully behind in terms of meeting the agriculture targets outlined in the Phase One deal,” said Steve Nelson, Nebraska Farm Bureau president. “In order to reach the $36.5 billion in imports China agreed to, purchases must drastically increase, and that must start today.”
In a letter to President Trump, Nelson said that as of the end of April, China had imported approximately $4.6 billion worth of agricultural goods. He said that amount “falls far short of the pace set back in 2017 of $7.1 billion, the last year of normal trade relations between the two countries.”
Nelson said China has been a vital market for Nebraska farmers and ranchers, serving as a consistent top three market for state agriculture products year in and year out. Prior to 2018, he said, Nebraska agriculture exports to China ranged from $936 million to more than $1 billion, or 15% of Nebraska’s total agriculture exports. The value of exports to China during that time equated to roughly $19,300 per farm in Nebraska.
He said that for more than two years, Nebraska’s farm and ranch families have felt the economic consequences of the trade war with China.
“Now is the time to ensure China fully complies and meets their agricultural import targets as part of this historic agreement,” Nelson said.
A major accomplishment
As for the USMCA, the Nebraska Corn Board and Nebraska Corn Growers Association said a modernized trade agreement with Canada and Mexico has been a top priority of the state’s corn industry after Trump threatened to withdraw from NAFTA early on in his presidency.
“It’s been a rough couple of years for farmers economically, but the implementation of USMCA is something that will benefit us for years to come,” said Dan Nerud, president of NeCGA and a farmer from Dorchester. “This isn’t something that just benefits corn farmers, but rather it supports all Nebraska agriculture.”
David Bruntz, chairman of NCB and a farmer from Friend, said, through USMCA, Nebraska’s corn farmers and ethanol producers will have access to two of the country’s most reliable customers.
“We’re appreciative for everyone that helped get this trade deal to the finish line, from our farmers and our local politicians all the way up to the governing bodies and leaders of each of the three nations,” Bruntz said.
“International trade is critical to Nebraska farm and ranch families as the value of Nebraska agricultural exports equates to roughly 30% of Nebraska’s total agriculture receipts. The United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement going into effect is a critical long-term step in securing relations with two of our key trade partners.”
Nelson said the trade deal ensures continued access to Mexico, which is the No. 1 purchaser of U.S. corn and the third-largest purchaser of U.S. soybeans.
“Wheat growers also gain as USMCA requires Canada to eliminate its discriminatory wheat grading system,” he said. “Our state’s beef and pork producers will continue to maintain access to these markets, which is particularly important to pork producers as Mexico and Canada are two of the largest consumers of U.S. pork.”
Nelson said the USMCA will also benefit dairy producers as Mexico is the largest export market for U.S. dairy products.
“USMCA expands on that relationship and makes reforms to Canada’s trade-distorting dairy pricing policies,” he said.
Nelson said USMCA makes progress in several other key areas, including recognizing biotechnology with provisions to support innovation and reduce trade-distorting policies.
“USMCA also strengthens disciplines for science-based measures that protect human, animal and plant health while improving the flow of trade,” he said.
According to the Nebraska Department of Agriculture, the state’s total ag exports to Canada and Mexico equate to $1.46 billion, with corn exports totaling more than $402 million, ethanol at $96 million and distillers grains at $27 million. Mexico leads the way as the single country that imports the most U.S. corn and distillers grains. Canada is the No. 2 customer for ethanol and distillers grains.
A long history of trade
USMCA takes the place of NAFTA, a tri-lateral agreement among the three countries that went into effect in the early 1990s. The renegotiated agreement modernizes the pact and creates a new trade foundation. It enhances intellectual property digital trade, agricultural markets and balanced manufacturing policy.
According to the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce, the USMCA presents opportunities for Nebraska producers, businesses and manufacturers.
The agreement represents opportunities for enhanced trade among Nebraska and its largest trading partners. The two countries represent a market for more than 40% of the state’s exports.
In 2019, Nebraska exported $3.3 billion in products to Canada and Mexico, accounting for 44% of the state’s total goods exports to the world. Nebraska exported $1.6 billion to Canada — 21% of Nebraska’s total global exports.
Agricultural and construction machinery, at $339 million, accounted for the state’s largest export, with oil and gas second at $331 million; pesticides and fertilizers at $187 million; meat products and meat packaging at $181 million; and pharmaceuticals at $59 million.
Nebraska exported $1.7 million to Mexico — 23% of the state’s global exports.
Oilseeds and grains, at $883 million, was Nebraska’s largest export to Mexico, with grain and oilseed milling products, at $364 million, second; meat products and meat packaging, $202 million; pharmaceuticals and medicines, $52 million; and agricultural and construction machinery, $36 million.
When it comes to tariffs, all products under NAFTA will remain at zero under USMCA. As a result of the trade agreement, Canada will provide new and expanded access (via trade rate quotas) for U.S. exports of milk, cheese, cream, skim milk powder, condensed milk, yogurt and several other dairy categories.
The agreement also eliminates its tariffs on whey and margarine.
