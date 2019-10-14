The office of Congressman Adrian Smith (R-Neb.) will host a Senior Service Fair in Grand Island to coincide with Medicare Open Enrollment.

The Senior Service Fair will be from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 24, at the Grand Generation Center, 304 E. Third St.

Officials from the Nebraska Senior Health Insurance Information Program (SHIIP) will offer one-on-one consultations on available Medicare Part D prescription drug plans. Seniors seeking assistance should bring a complete list of their prescriptions, including dosage information.

Representatives from Social Security and the VA will be on hand to answer questions. Complimentary blood pressure screenings will be provided by nursing students from the University of Nebraska Medical Center College of Nursing, Kearney Division.

It is recommended Grand Island attendees schedule appointments directly with SHIIP in advance of the fair by calling 1-800-234-7119.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments