Rep. Adrian Smith said he was “incredibly pleased” about the House passage of the U.S. Mexico Canada Agreement. He said the new trade agreement that replaces the previous NAFTA will benefit Nebraska’s, and America’s, producers, consumers, and businesses small and large.
“President Trump correctly determined NAFTA needed to be modernized for the 21st century, and USMCA meets that standard by maintaining existing trade opportunities, creating new ones, and implementing enforcement standards which ensure our partners follow through on the promises they have made,” Smith said. “This historic trade agreement is a sign of good things to come for American trade.”
Smith, a senior member of the Committee on Ways and Means, which has jurisdiction over trade, traveled to Ottawa and Mexico City to attend USMCA negotiations and served on the Republican whip team supporting USMCA enactment.
Ken Herz, president of Nebraska Cattlemen, said his organization applauded the passage of USMCA out of the U.S. House of Representatives.
“Nebraska leads the nation in commercial red meat production and depends on reliable, unrestricted access to our two closest trading partners, which totaled over $250 million worth of beef exports from Nebraska last year. We commend the leadership of our elected officials in this effort,” Herz said.
According to Nebraska Cattlemen, trade agreements like the U.S. Mexica Canada Trade Agreement (USMCA) are critical to Nebraska’s economy.
As the state’s number one industry, beef cattle production had a $13.8 billion economic impact in Nebraska in 2018. Herz said USMCA keeps the highly successful framework for U.S. beef trade in place with our closest trading partners and brings much needed certainty to farmers, ranchers and rural communities after a challenging year.
USMCA updates the North American Free Trade Agreement to reflect our modern economy, while preserving duty-free, unrestricted access for U.S. Beef exports to Canada and Mexico — worth roughly $1.8 billion, Herz said.
Herz said that after House passage, USMCA will be referred to the Senate Finance Committee before it is brought before the full Senate for a straight up or down vote, without amendments. Following passage by the Senate, it will then be signed into law by President Trump and an implementation date will be set. Gov. Ricketts said passage of USMCA is a “big victory for American farmers and working families.
“This agreement gives Nebraskans certainty about two of our most important international markets, and will expand opportunity for our dairy farmers,” he said.
Steve Nelson, president of the Nebraska Farm Bureau said the House approval of USMCA “moves us one step closer to bringing much needed stability in our trade relations with two of our most important trade partners in Mexico and Canada.”
“While this important vote was long overdue, it’s welcomed news in farm country.” Nelson said. “Securing USMCA is one of the top items on the “to-do” list for expanding markets for our homegrown agriculture products. We encourage the Senate to move swiftly to follow suit.”
