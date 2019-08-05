The Grand Island Fire Department responded to a house fire on West Charles Street Monday afternoon.
“When we arrived, members of the family told us there was a small fire in the bedroom and the crews got on scene and were able to get inside and get it put out,” said John Mayer, acting shift commander.
Mayer said it was a very small fire that firefighters were able to put out immediately.
He said responders then quickly ventilated smoke out of the second floor.
Family members and two dogs were out of the house by the time responders arrived on the scene.
“Luckily, no one got hurt and the homeowner was able to get their pets out,” Mayer said.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.