The creatures that animal control officers deal with are equally divided between dogs and cats.
But they also come into contact with wildlife.
“We handle a lot of raccoon calls and possum calls,” says Animal Control Officer Taylor.
Their prey depends on the day. Recently the officers were “over in Wood River trying to catch a fox,” Taylor said.
The hardest animals to catch are small dogs.
“Those little dogs, they’ve got wheels, man,” Taylor said.
The last time the officers went after a small dog, “we chased him for about an hour across six blocks,” said Officer Mohr.
The dog finally went “to where we think was its home and it cornered himself where it couldn’t get out,” Mohr said
The officers used a catch pole and a slip leash to bring him in. The dog had been pretty aggressive, but “all of its fight” went out of him when he was apprehended.
“He was totally fine once he was caught. He took us for quite a ride for a while,” Mohr said.
