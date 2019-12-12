Slumberland Furniture in Grand Island helped 22 families in need Thursday by delivering beds, quilts, food and other items.
This is the 22nd year that Slumberland has had its bed giveaway, according to Gayle Bonnes, who, along with her husband, Jason, and Brandon and Alycia Packer, are the owners of Slumberland Furniture in Grand Island, Kearney and Columbus. All three stores have similar Christmas programs, called “Making Homes for the Holidays.”
Along with Slumberland, also participating in the program were Grand Island Public Schools, Kearney Public Schools, Kearney YMCA, Columbus Public Schools, and Youth for Christ.
“These organizations help us locate children who are sleeping on the floor,” Gayle Bonnes said. “We donate a mattress and box spring frame to them to get them off the floor.”
Also this year, the Third City Christian Peace Makers made quilts for each child. Each quilt took about 20 hours to complete.
Bonnes said Levander’s Body Shop and Exchange Bank donated money to the program so presents and needed household items could be purchased for the children and their families. Hy-Vee also donated bags of food for each of the families. The Caring Women Club also participated in the program.
Bonnes has worked for Slumberland in Grand Island for more than 22 years. She said each year the program continues to grow.
The Bonnes and Packer families purchased the Slumberland stores 13 years ago and continued the program.
“Our specialty is selling mattresses,” Bonnes said. “We saw a need in the community and a better way to give back than what we specialize in.”
Over 22 years, she said, they have given away more than 1,000 beds.
This year, they are giving away more than 60 beds between the three stores.
After a short ceremony at the store in Grand Island on Thursday, many volunteers worked together to load up the beds, food, quilts and pillows and deliver them to the families.
The generosity of the Slumberland bed giveaway was contagious, Bonnes said, as one employee also donated to the cause.
“She told me that she and her family were so blessed and had more than they would ever want and need,” she said. “She told her children that the family was donating money to the families and extra items they were asking for.”
