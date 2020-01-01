Andy Flaherty and Jennifer Williams both began 2020 by taking the kids sledding.
Anybody can stay home on a holiday, being a couch potato or a different type of vegetable. But Flaherty and Williams took their families to Tornado Hill to enjoy fresh air, exercise and create winter memories.
Flaherty brought his sons Ian, 5, and Nigel, 3, to the big hill. Williams had fun with her four sons and a nephew.
Flaherty, 37, knew Tuesday night they were going sledding on Wednesday.
They made a trip to Dick’s Sporting Goods on New Year’s Eve specifically to buy upgraded sleds. Until this week, they were using hand-me-downs.
They went to Dick’s with the promise that they would go sledding on Wednesday. And once the family makes a commitment, Ian always remembers, Flaherty said.
Arriving at the hill mid-morning, the Flahertys had descended twice. How many more times did Ian want to zip down the hill?
“Twenty,” he said.
Nigel had taken a spill, landing in the snow face-first. It took him a while to recover. But a short time later, he was enjoying himself.
Flaherty used to sled down Tornado Hill when he was a kid.
“As soon as this guy was old enough to be excited about sledding, I thought this is where we have to go,” he said, referring to Wednesday as “a pilgrimage of sorts.”
The kids’ mom, Elisia, was enjoying “some relaxing comfortable time while Daddy takes the kids out,” said Flaherty, who works at Emerald Nursing and Rehab Lakeview.
Williams decided Wednesday morning to head for the hill. She was accompanied by her sons, DeMarion, Trekel, Jason and Jaxson, and her nephew, Edgar Dack, 9. Her oldest son, DeMarion, is 11. It was the first sledding experience for Jaxson, who is 1 1/2.
Their boxer, Blue, was also having a great time. Dogs love to bound down a hill, racing alongside kids on sleds.
Even if you don’t head down the hill yourself, sledding can be a spectator sport. Williams’ older kids deliberately chose the bumpy paths so they would fly in the air.
At the end of a run, you’ll often hear someone say, “That was fun.” A sled can travel a greater distance than some might think, which is pretty impressive considering that no motors are involved. Kids will leave footprints in the snow, but the carbon footprint is minimal.
Little kids also like it when other sledders show up. It adds to the fun, and allows them to study other sledders’ techniques.
The combination of fresh air and climbing hills is a great way to wear out kids, which is always great on weeks without school.
Not only is Tornado Hill tall and steep, but one other thing makes it a great sledding area. There are no trees around, greatly reducing the chance of broken bones.
