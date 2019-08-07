While there was no tornado activity from the severe thunderstorm that hit Hall County early Wednesday morning, emergency sirens did sound tshortly before 3 a.m. when the National Weather Service reported strong winds from the storm of more than 75 mph.
According to Mindy Osterman of Hall County Emergency Management/911, whenever they receive notice from the National Weather Service about severe weather, if the winds are more than 75 mph, the emergency sirens are triggered to sound.
“We are supposed to alert with the sirens to let people know of the dangerous conditions outside,” Osterman said.
The National Weather Service has automated weather equipment at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport. When winds of 75 mph or more are recorded, that sends a message to Emergency Management to sound the sirens.
According to the National Weather Service in Hastings, an 87 mph wind gust was recorded at 2:51 a.m. At 2:50, straight winds from the storm were averaging 55 mph. There were other strong gusts averaging in the 70s or more at the time. The strong winds were with the core of the fast-moving thunderstorm that came through the area between 2:45 and 3 a.m.
Overall, from 2 to 9 a.m., 1.92 inches of rain fell in Grand Island, the weather service said.
The strong 87 mph wind gust was the strongest recorded from the storm that passed through Central Nebraska. In Fairfield, a wind gust of 85 mph was recorded. Doniphan recorded a wind gust of 79 mph.
What complicated the situation was that the automated weather system at the airport went off line when the storm knocked the power off to the airport at about 3 a.m. The weather service has backup systems that take over when power is lost at one of its automated weather stations to alert the public about dangerous weather.
Another complication faced by Emergency Management as a result of the storm was after the quick-moving severe thunderstorm had passed through the area, the sirens were sounded again because of a power surge and they sounded longer than they normally would. Officials are looking into the situation.
Osterman said Emergency Management received more than 350 calls from midnight until 7 a.m. She said normally, they would receive about 20 to 30 calls during the night. Most all the calls were storm-related.
“It was the sirens, but a lot of it also has to do with alarms,” she said. “When we get storms like that with the wind and lightning it has a tendency to set sensors off. We get a lot of phone calls about security alarms going off.”
Osterman said there were also calls from people who didn’t hear the sirens.
“I’m more than happy to take those phone calls so we can check it out,” she said.