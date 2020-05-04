The Test Nebraska initiative to increase COVID-19 testing ordered by Gov. Pete Ricketts began Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. A worker in protective gear (center) helps waiting people as members of the Nebraska National Guard, Central District Health Department and Nebraska State Troopers help provide coronavirus testing by appointment only in the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
The Test Nebraska initiative to increase COVID-19 testing ordered by Gov. Pete Ricketts began Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. A worker in protective gear (right) helps waiting people as members of the Nebraska National Guard, Central District Health Department and Nebraska State Troopers help provide coronavirus testing by appointment only in the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
The Test Nebraska initiative to increase COVID-19 testing ordered by Gov. Pete Ricketts began Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. A worker in protective gear (center) helps waiting people as members of the Nebraska National Guard, Central District Health Department and Nebraska State Troopers help provide coronavirus testing by appointment only in the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
The Test Nebraska initiative to increase COVID-19 testing ordered by Gov. Pete Ricketts began Monday in Omaha and Grand Island. A worker in protective gear (right) helps waiting people as members of the Nebraska National Guard, Central District Health Department and Nebraska State Troopers help provide coronavirus testing by appointment only in the Community Fieldhouse at Fonner Park in Grand Island. (Independent/Barrett Stinson)
Mayor Roger Steele has commended the managers of Grand Island’s two Walmart stores for their efforts in posting signs in the stores reminding customers to wear face masks.
Also at Monday’s COVID-19 community update, the Central District Health Department warned area residents to beware of scammers making telephone calls, and said churches and dentists are advised to wait two more weeks before opening.
“Some of you have mentioned that shoppers at Walmart need to be reminded about wearing face masks,” Steele said, displaying a sign at the virus briefing. “It took time to get this poster up at Walmart because local stores require corporate approval for signs.”
Over the weekend, the mayor said, he worked with Terry Holcomb, manager of Walmart North, “and he got approval of the corporate office to display the poster. Mike Weskamp, the manager of Walmart South, also has these posters up to remind us to wear masks when shopping.”
Steele thanked Holcomb and Weskamp for their efforts.
“I appreciate the fact that whenever I ask people in Grand Island for help, they always say yes,” the mayor said.
Teresa Anderson of Central District Health Department did not appear at the COVID-19 update. She is observing a quarantine until Thursday because of her exposure to a co-worker who tested positive for the virus. Steele read Anderson’s report at the briefing.
For the week that ended Friday, CDHD reported 353 new lab-confirmed cases and 10 deaths.
“With increased testing, we find more cases,” Anderson wrote. “We hope that the number of deaths related to COVID-19 stands where it is now, rather than increasing. Time will tell.”
The Central District staff continues to work seven days a week “to protect the health of our public,” she wrote, thanking people for doing their part to stay safe and reduce the spread of the virus.
“We are at a point in time now where we are calling those who tested positive to ask them about their recovery, so that we can track the number who are recovered,” Anderson wrote. “If you are not certain it is us calling you, please note that we will never ask for any personal information other than how you are doing and have you been able to return to work, if that is applicable.”
In making those calls, CDHD receives assistance from the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services and the Heartland Health Center.
“None of us calling will ask you for any identifying information. Please remember that during times like this, there are always people looking to scam. So if you are unsure, do not give any information,” Anderson wrote. “You can always call us at (308) 385-5175 to confirm that the recovery call is from us.”
Central District Health Department is pleased that TestNebraska is doing testing in Grand Island. That testing began Monday.
“If you have not yet registered, just go to testnebraska.com. Registration is available in both English and Spanish,” Anderson wrote. “The process is simple. I registered last Friday and I am scheduled to be tested today.”
She noted that Gov. Pete Ricketts has issued a new directed health measure.
“There are a few changes regarding churches and elective surgeries that you may want to read on your own,” Anderson wrote.
Central District Health is advising “that you continue to worship in a way you have done for the past month, rather than going in to the physical building with others, for at least the next two weeks, or until we see a decline in numbers,” she wrote. “This is, of course, your decision, but we want you to stay safe.”
CDHD has also advised dentists to wait two more weeks before opening. “This is another voluntary request to help protect our public,” Anderson wrote.
“There will be changes made in park usage in the next few days that will open them up, but will still exclude any organized or club activities,” she wrote. “Hike and bike trails are open for your exercise and outdoor enjoyments.”
The Central District provides personal protective equipment (PPE) to organizations and facilities as needed.
“Because we have a number of long-term care facilities where the COVID virus has been identified, we see a greater percentage of PPE going to these facilities.” Anderson wrote. At this time, there is a sufficient amount of PPE available.
She also reminded people that only one person in your family should go get groceries for the entire family.
“We encourage that person to wear a mask. Do not take the family into the store. You are risking their health.” Anderson wrote. “Protect them during this pandemic. That is your job.”
Also appearing at the update was Jack Sheard of the COVID-19 community group.
In helping Grand Islanders to get through the pandemic safely, the organization is taking its cues from the local medical community, Sheard said.
The group has obtained signs from the mayor, added a few hashtags, and distributed them around the community “with an army of dedicated volunteers,” he said.
The distribution was aided by Grand Island Parks and Recreation.
“Hopefully, you’ve seen these around town,” Sheard said. They’ve been put up at businesses and parks, along sidewalks and trails.
The organization is also pushing the message of “Win Back GI,” as in “what do you want to win back later by following safety guidelines now,” he said.
Sheard encouraged people to list activities they’re looking forward to when normal life returns on the social media accounts set up for Win Back GI.
“We want you to share with us what you want to win back,” he said. “I want to win back group runs with my friends. I want to win back date night with my beautiful wife. I want to win back Friday night Islander football this fall at Memorial Stadium, with the GISH marching band and all of the community’s fans in the stands. That’s why I’m following the guidelines. I want to win back Grand Island.”
With the help of the Multicultural Coalition, the messages have been translated into Spanish, Arabic and Somali. Sheard also directed people to a new website created by the coalition that is found at keepahead.info.
People trying to keep Grand Island safe can do a lot with the help of local media, he said.
“However, word of mouth and action make the biggest impact,” Sheard said. “We need help sharing these messages with all audiences.
“Teenagers, stay home. Parents, don’t have other kids at your house and don’t let your children visit other homes. Employers, ask your employees and your customers to wear masks. All of you, please help us most of all by modeling the behavior we want to see,” he said.
“If you are seen in public places, you should have a mask on,” Sheard said.
He echoed Anderson’s advice to have only one person in a family buy groceries.
“If you are sick, stay home, call your doctor and get tested,” Sheard said.
“These are the things we can do to win back our way of life נsooner and safer. It’s hard, but I have a good friend who tells me often, we can do hard things. Let’s win back Grand Island.”
