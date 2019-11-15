The way-finding signage unveiled Friday aims to help people become more familiar with Grand Island, and also help the Railside Business Improvement District advance its branding strategy.
The four eight-foot-tall totems were erected this week. A ribbon-cutting ceremony was at the Railside headquarters at West Third and Wheeler.
Amos Anson, president of the Railside Business Improvement District, said the way-finding signs have been part of the district’s vision since its rebranding several years ago as Railside.
Way-finding is important, said Tonja Brown of Grow Grand Island.
The pillars will help pedestrians navigate the area. “These way-finding totems are sure to be noticed and utilized by residents and visitors alike,” according a Grow Grand Island news release.
The signs, Brown noted, will also connect people to Grand Island’s past and offer information about art available downtown.
In addition, she expects Railside to incorporate the totems in downtown activities.
Each sign includes information in English and Spanish. A short history is included underneath the heading, “Destination Grand Central.” To learn more about Grand Island, people are encouraged to visit arriverailside.com.
The key step in building the signs was a $10,000 AARP Community Challenge grant.
Last December, Grow Grand Island was accepted into the AARP Livable Community Network. In April of this year, Grow Grand Island applied for an AARP Community Challenge grant.
The Livable Communities Initiative “helps communities become great places to live for residents of all ages and abilities,” says the news release.
One of the speakers Friday was Dave Holmquist, who is state president of AARP in Nebraska. Homlquist, an Omaha resident, lived in Grand Island from 1972 to 1990.
In congratulating Grand Island, Holmquist noted that about 30 Nebraska cities applied for the Livable Community grant this year. Grand Island and Hastings were the only two chosen.
Close to 1,700 applications were received nationwide for AARP Community Challenge grants. AARP gives out nearly $1.6 million for 159 “quick action” projects around the country.
For the grant project, Grow Grand Island partnered with the Railside Business Improvement District.
Pinnacle Bank also contributed financially to the way-finding signage.
The other three signs are located near the Liederkranz, 40 North Tap and Grille, and Coney Island Lunch Room/Pinnacle Bank.
Also helping with the ribbon-cutting were Mayor Roger Steele and Bart Qualsett, market president for Pinnacle Bank.
Brown, who is the implementation chair for the Grow Grand Island Area Partnership, saluted the work of Railside Director Cara Lemburg.
It’s possible that more way-finding signs could be added. But funding would have to become available, Brown said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.