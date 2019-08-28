Saturday through Monday, fairgoers will be driven from shuttle lots to the fairgrounds by 25 buses, which is more than twice the normal allotment.
The fair initially contracted with Holiday Express to use 10 buses. But the fair increased the number of shuttles substantially after closing the fairground parking lots.
On weekdays this week, shuttle service is provided by nine buses, says Mick Brown, who owns Holiday Express with his wife, Lori.
People can board the shuttle buses at six locations — four on the north side of Grand Island and two on the south.
The shuttles, which are free, have been “really busy. We’re keeping up but it’s been a challenge,” Brown said.
On weekdays, two buses are assigned to Walmart South. So they’re leaving about every 30 minutes, Brown said.
Service runs about every 40 minutes at the stops on the north side of town.
But things will improve this weekend, because there’s going to be a lot more buses, Brown said.
Buses will leave at least every 30 minutes. But “it should be quicker than that because we’ll have three or four buses at every stop. It’ll just be a constant rotation,” Brown said. “One’ll be at the fair, one’ll be en route back to the pickup, and one will be leaving the pickup. So we should be moving them out pretty good.”
Service from Walmart South begins at 7 a.m. and runs until midnight.
At the other locations, buses arrive by 8:45 a.m. and begin operation at 9 a.m. They also go until midnight.
Walmart South is “just a really popular stop because it’s the closest to the fair. It takes the least amount of time. The problem is that’s the busiest stop.”
If people see the wait will be long at Walmart South, Brown urges them to go to Central Community College. There, shuttles stop both at CCC and College Park, he said.
The number of buses was a problem the opening weekend because school and related activities had started, Brown said.
He expects this weekend to be busy. So officials are getting as many buses as possible “to get the people there as quickly as possible.”
One problem occurs when the concerts let out. Those shows end with 1,500 to 2,000 people who “want to go home right now. Of course, we don’t have enough buses to take them all home at once. We have to do it in shifts,” says Brown, who’s been there every night.
The concerts typically end between 9:45 p.m. and 10:30 p.m.
Within about an hour, most concertgoers are on a bus headed back to their pickup location, except for stragglers who want to stick around and have a drink at the fair, he said.
Holiday Express has the contract for busing at this year’s fair.
But some of the buses are also being provided by Arrow Stage Lines. Before the fair started, Executive Director Lori Cox asked Arrow for additional help because the fairground parking lots wouldn’t be used.
Arrow is helping with the shuttle runs on the north side, Brown said.
Another company might be added to help handle the load this weekend.
Buses that are equipped to transport disabled people are leased from Grand Island Public Schools. “They were kind enough to allow us to use them for this event,” Brown said.
Brown speaks highly of the volunteers who man the 10 docking stations, where buses load and unload on the north side of the fairgrounds. Those volunteers get riders organized and keep them informed.
The volunteers work from 9 a.m. until midnight, and they are not compensated. “They do a really good job.” Brown said.
People who ride the shuttles are given passes that can be used at next year’s fair. Cox said earlier this week that the fair is giving out thousands of those passes.