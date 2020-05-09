Utilities customers are still receiving shutoff notices for services.
However, the city of Grand Island has suspended its policy of cutting people off in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
“We’ve discontinued any shutoff of service,” Utilities Director Tim Luchsinger said. “Customers who have been in good standing for quite awhile and have come across hard times now, — or a business has shut down — we’re encouraging them to call our customer service office and let them know your situation.”
He added, “If nothing else, just let us know your situation so we know you’re not just putting us off on paying your bill.”
Northwestern Energy, which provides natural gas services in Grand Island, is sending out notices, but has also suspended its policy of cutting off services, according to Kaley M., a customer service representative based in Butte, Mont.
“We’re not discontinuing anybody’s service at this time,” she said. “If they’re really behind, we’re sending them a notice letting them know, ‘hey, you’re behind, let’s try and work out a payment arrangement.’ But we’re not going to cut your service off.”
She added, “At this time, we don’t know when that’s going to be lifted.”
Northwestern Energy is also not charging customers late fees at this time.
The city of Grand Island is not able to say how many customers are struggling, as there is a delay between people using water and electricity and when they get their bills.
“It’s 30 days after the fact that we actually read their meters and prepare the bill and mail it,” Luchsinger said. “It’s not due for another 30 days, and then it’s not until after another 30 days that we really know if they’re delinquent on it.”
He added, “We’ll probably get a little better handle on what’s going on in a month or two.”
Notices do help the city to remain vigilant in monitoring for people who may be trying to take advantage of a bad situation.
“If you’ve got somebody that might be using this as an excuse when otherwise they could pay the bill, those are the type of people we’re watching out for,” Luchsinger said.
The city’s Utilities Department has been impacted by the pandemic.
Crews are sequestered at the power plant’s control center, while other personnel are working from home as much as possible.
“People like our linemen we’ve got coming in split crews. They mainly come in once or twice a week,” Luchsinger said. “We’re just trying to do what we have to do to keep the lights on right now, and make sure people are safe, so if we get another storm like we had here three weeks ago, we’ve got people to help you.”
Utilities employees are otherwise doing well, he said. Out of 140, one possibly has the virus, which was contracted from his wife, a nurse.
“We’re waiting to get the test on him,” he said. “Fortunately, other than that, we haven’t had anybody we think has the symptoms or has tested positive. That’s good news.”
The department is practicing such preventive efforts as distancing in facilities, staggered schedules and requiring protective personal wear.
“I really think this is going to be a long-term thing we’re going to have to deal with, until they come up with a good treatment or vaccine, which could be a year or more,” Luchsinger said. “We’re going to have to figure out a way we can adjust our work practices that we can still get the work done but don’t expose our people more than they need to be exposed.”
