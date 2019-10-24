HASTINGS — Know a child with signs of an orthopaedic condition or need a second opinion? Families are invited to a complimentary screening clinic in Hastings hosted by Tehama Shrine Center.

The pediatric orthopaedic screening will be from 1 to 4 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5, at the Tehama Shrine/Masonic Center at 411 N. Hastings Ave. in Hastings.

To make an appointment at the screening clinic, families should call (612) 596-6204.

Children will be evaluated to see if their bone, muscle or joint problem is a treatable condition at Shriners Healthcare for Children — Twin Cities.

Shriners Healthcare for Children provides comprehensive medical, surgical and rehabilitative care for children with orthopaedic conditions regardless of their ability to pay. If a child requires follow-up care at the clinic, complimentary transportation may be available through the local Shrine Center upon request.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments