By Jeff Bahr
Grand Island Police Capt. Dean Elliott says food delivered to the Law Enforcement Center on Monday was a “quick pick-me-up” for the staff. Gifts such as those are also a pick-me-up for law enforcement in general.
High school students Brittney Fieldgrove and Tasha Richardson, along with their mothers, brought food for 150 people to the center late Monday afternoon. The recipients were the officers of the Grand Island Police Department and Hall County Sheriff’s Department, as well as the office staff.
Fieldgrove, a student at Northwest High School, likes to show appreciation. “Even something little can make someone’s day,” she said.
But this wasn’t anything little. The food they handed out went beyond a snack. Each person received a 6-inch sub from Subway, potato chips, cookies, trail mix, a granola bar, microwave popcorn and a bottle of water.
The officers who came out to retrieve the food were “all smiles. And they thanked us over and over again,” Fieldgrove said.
“It’s another wonderful example of people in the community who quietly have appreciated and have always been on the side of law enforcement,” Elliott said Tuesday.
“Especially in these trying times, it’s nice to have someone reach out just to say thank you and things like that, because ultimately we’re here for the whole community. Unfortunately, we deal with the smallest percentage of the community on a routine basis.”
The Fieldgroves and the Richardsons got a lot of support from local businesses. Subway donated the 150 sandwiches toward the cause.
Funeral director Derek Apfel gave them $100 in cash. The organizers also received contributions and discounts from Sam’s Club, Super Saver and Elaine’s Cookies.
The group members also used “a few hundred” dollars of their own money, said Pamela Fieldgrove, Brittney’s mother.
Brittney got the idea from a similar effort in Hastings, organized by Rashell Hillis.
The idea was also inspired by Pamela Fieldgrove’s nephew, Matthew Parde, who died May 16 in San Jose, Calif. Matthew, who was three weeks shy of his 20th birthday, died of an overdose. His twin brother, Tyler, is raising money for drug addiction prevention.
Matthew had a passion for the less fortunate, Pamela said. So the Fieldgroves have been helping the homeless and the needy in Grand Island in Matthew’s memory.
Brittney saw videos last week of protests in Grand Island. Officers, she said, “were out there dealing with it ‘til like almost 1 o’clock in the morning.”
That’s when she suggested to her mother that they show their appreciation to those who protect and serve.
The group brought the food to the Law Enforcement Center at 4:45 p.m., when they could catch the people working both the day and night shifts.
Tasha, who attends Grand Island Senior High, did a video explaining why the group brought the food.
“We all love to see people smile,” she said. When the people involved are those who help our community, she and her friends will do anything to make them smile.
“And that’s what we did. We made them smile, and we all have really big hearts that are full of love,” she said in the video.
Tasha, 16, thanked police officers, sheriff’s officers, state troopers and first responders “for doing anything and everything they can do to help our community be one.”
The Fieldgroves are neighbors of Elliott, who says of Grand Island, “We are all one community.”
“We work for the citizens of Grand Island, but without the citizens of Grand Island, we can’t do our work,” Elliott said.
“Silently, people in the community support us and are willing to do what it takes. And this was just one other way of citizens in the community just stepping up and saying thank you,” Elliott said.
Kathy Richardson, Tasha’s mother, was a big part of the project. Hillis, who traveled from Hastings, took pictures.
The group was also accompanied by Brittney’s siblings, Lydia, who turned 9 on Tuesday, and Aaron, 6.
The Fieldgroves are administrators of a Facebook group called Adopt a Quarantined Parent(s), Grandparent(s), Friend(s), which was created by Jolene Adams of Hastings. Pamela also created a law enforcement page for Grand Island.
Pamela says her daughter is an “amazing 17-year-old” who is going “into her senior year this fall with a mission to help so many in all walks of life.” Her cousin’s death has “made us both want to do more,” she said.
