“Give me liberty or give me death!” — Patrick Henry, 1775.
“Give me liberty and potential death!” — some person on Facebook, 2020.
Full disclosure: I’m at least a week past being tired of this whole stay-at-home routine.
People who are leaving their property only for work and necessary food-related trips are being responsible but, dang, it can take a mental toll.
Never before has going for the daily run during an April blast of late winter or during a steady run ever seemed so appealing — and so unskippable.
The COVID-19 pandemic has led to some amazing video footage of major cities looking nearly abandoned. On Facebook last week you could find video that a man took of his 15-year-old daughter running in the Loop in Chicago at 5 p.m. on a weekday — and passing one person in three miles.
That isn’t the case in Grand Island.
Store parking lots don’t look emptier than usual. There are still sightings of families out shopping together.
Every face isn’t covered with a mask.
Can’t we all work together to flatten this curve and try to get back to normal life before we all go permanently stir crazy?
And there are tough choices ahead.
With Gov. Pete Ricketts announcing that worship services will be allowed again statewide without a limit of 10 people starting May 4, church leaders will have difficult decisions to make in hard-hit areas like Grand Island.
Do you reopen following the guidelines that will be set forth by the state? Or is even that too great a risk for your church members?
Could we have imagined a year ago needing to assess the risk to our health every time we stepped out of the door of our home?
But just like everything else in this country in the 21st century, COVID-19 has become a political issue. It seems like many people’s opinions on the measures taken to stop the spread of the virus are formed simply by whether they vote Republican or Democratic.
And there are those people who feel that the restrictions that are put into place in their state — no matter how strict or relaxed — are infringing on their rights to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness.
The problem with people not following those guidelines is that they don’t only put their health at risk. By not following social distancing guidelines or not wearing a mask, they put others’ right to life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness at risk.
It’s the same reason that you might love to go 125 miles per hour down the interstate but you can’t legally do so.
How much damage can one careless person who doesn’t wear a mask and doesn’t wash hands do during an afternoon out shopping while asymptomatic?
We’re Americans. We love our freedoms. We love our personal choices.
So why not make the best of a tough situation and embrace the choices that you can make?
Despite my stunning looks (please, for the hopes of keeping your breakfast down, do not go stare for a long time at my picture with this column if you are reading it in the print edition), I wouldn’t mind if this mask trend carries on after the COVID-19 threat has passed.
Not having to shave and not having to subject people to my face is a win-win for all involved.
And masks are just the latest way to show your personal style.
How many sports teams can you find among masks during your single person safe grocery store shopping trip? OK, you get bonus points if you see two since Nebraska Huskers masks are a given.
You see masks of “Star Wars” or other favorite movies and TV shows.
The Doors are selling face masks, and their lead singer died almost 49 years ago!
I saw online that one woman had a mask covered with cartoon drawings of ... um, er ... male anatomy.
“When someone tells me my mask has penises on it, I kindly let them know this is how I determine they are too close,” the woman posted.
Nice to know that there is the possibility to keep a sense of humor during these rather dark times.
People who are being responsible, please keep it up no matter how tiring it is getting.
Those who aren’t, it isn’t too late to start and help get this COVID-19 crises under control.
Then we can all enjoy our liberty without a side of the fear of death.
Dale Miller is a sports writer (and news temp during the current lack of sports) for the Independent. Once a week he wanders away from the sports department to offer his take on non-sports related topics. Email him at dale.miller@theindependent.com
