The recent arrest of a man demanding to use the restroom at Lina’s Restaurant raises an interesting question: Should a restroom be installed at Pioneer Park?
Many people gather in the park, which covers 2.1 acres at Second and Cleburn streets.
Because it has no bathroom, some people who visit the park seek relief at neighboring businesses.
Parks and Recreation Director Todd McCoy says public urination isn’t a major problem in Grand Island parks.
“We don’t get a lot of phone calls on it,” he said.
Parks and Recreation has never thought about building a small bathroom at Pioneer Park.
“Public bathrooms in parks are difficult to manage, McCoys said.
Many park systems have gone away from building new bathrooms.
“A lot of them are going to just porta potties,” or similar structures, he said.
“If you go look at Cedar Hills Park, we have what’s basically a permanent porta potty structure there,” McCoy said, referring to an 8-acre park in southwest Grand Island.
“We get a lot of vandalism, and a lot of things happen in park bathrooms that are just problems,” McCoy said.
So “you just won’t see a lot of bathrooms going into neighborhood parks” like Pioneer, he said.
Even though it’s downtown and used by a lot of people, McCoy considers Pioneer a neighborhood park. “There’s not a lot of parking and it’s a small park,” he said.
At destination parks, such as Veterans Athletic Complex and Stolley Park, “you’re going to have to have public restroom facilities,” McCoy said.
But in “those smaller neighborhood parks, you’re just not going to see a lot of bathroom facilities put in there, So it’s not probably on our list to do.”
Police Capt. Jim Duering was asked in which Grand Island park is public urination the biggest problem.
He couldn’t think of a specific park. But, “I know that as far as homeless population goes, Pioneer Park seems to the most frequented place.”
He’s not sure that police have written a lot of tickets for urination in public.
Duering doesn’t know if people relieving themselves is a problem more in one park than another.
“I think sometimes people associate that offense in parks with the homeless population,” he said. But urination can be just as big of a problem at L.E. Ray Park, “where it is very large and you can be a long ways away from the bathroom, and there’s a lot of secluded areas,” Duering said. “We probably have as many complaints there as we do in any of the other parks.”
Police do occasionally write tickets for urination. Sometimes the offense is committed in alleys or against buildings.
Duering sees public urination as just a big of a problem outside places that serve alcohol.
In those areas, people relieve themselves in between buildings. Hopefully they don’t do it near their cars because “they shouldn’t be driving,” Duering said.
“But that’s probably where we see it the most often when we’re patrolling, like the downtown area, where there’s lots of bars.” Police also see it around Broadwell, “where there’s a couple of bars,” Duering said.
“Intoxicated people seem to have issues with bladder control sometimes,” Duering said.
A man who works at a business near Pioneer Park says he sees park users relieving themselves against a tree on a weekly basis. But he thinks the problem has lessened this year. He believes a couple of bad apples have been taken off the streets.
At the nearby Pump and Pantry, it’s not necessary to make a purchase in order to use the bathrooms.
On Aug. 14, Milton Mejia was arrested when he allegedly threatened to stab the manager of Lina’s Restaurant, 515 W. Second St., after not being allowed to use the restroom.