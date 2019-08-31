When one thinks of the Nebraska State Fair, carnival rides, livestock, music concerts and delicious food quickly come to mind. But the State Fair is also about shopping as fairgoers spend hundreds of thousands of dollars each year at the annual event.
In a way, the State Fair is like a large department store with much to offer to the fairgoer/shopper. Getting the right vendors who are offering the kind of products and service fairgoers want is essential. But also crucial is the design of the space in providing accessibility, so fairgoers’ shopping experiences are more exciting.
This year, there are around 425 different vendors at the Nebraska State Fair, which fills about 600 commercial and informational spaces and 65 food and beverage stands.
State Fair organizers redesigned the fairground to make it more fairgoer-friendly. One of the redesign factors was to intermingle the various components of the fair, such as food vendors, entertainment stages, informational booths, and product and services vendors, to give the fair a different feel and sense of excitement.
According to Jaime Parr, State Fair’s chief of sales and service, organizers have created “more of a park-like structure.”
“We wanted to have some nice, open areas so people can feel comfortable and can see what is all around them from all different angles,” Parr said. “At the same time, we wanted to have some interesting thing for them to look at.”
Commercial vendors can be found throughout the fairgrounds, whether it be in the many exhibits or activities buildings or the outside Market Place. To create an exciting shopping experience, Parr said they try to include a wide variety of product and service vendors. Those vendors offer a considerable display of both large and small items — from cars and farm equipment to small items like beauty products, clothing and kitchen equipment.
“We want to create a real diverse shopping experience for our fair guest that also benefits our partners, the vendors,” Parr said.
So, far, though the weather hasn’t been a help to the fair this year, the new layout is working well, she said.
“A number of our vendors, who were a little leery about the changes we were showing them before the fair, have come to terms with the changes and say it is working out,” Parr said.
With the fair celebrating its 10th year in Grand Island, fairgoers are used to seeing certain vendors at particular locations. Parr said, when making the layout of the fair different this year, organizers were conscientious of that fact and tried to make those shifts more subtle than dramatic.
“By just making a minor shift has allowed us to open up some of those spaces and let people see the commerce and shopping available from the main thoroughfares, while still incorporating all of our favorite concession stands along those newer thoroughfares,” she said.
With the State Fair celebrating both its 150th anniversary and 10th anniversary in Grand Island, Parr said the state fair organizers “wanted to shake things up a little.”.
“It seems to be working out very well for our partners and our guests,” she said.
Finding commercial vendors is a year-round practice, Parr said. While the fair is going on, she is recruiting vendors about the next year. After the fair, Parr and her staff immediately begin to secure not only those vendors familiar to fairgoers but also new vendors.
“Every day we are receiving and requesting feedback from our partners, asking them how the changes are working for them and what they think could make it better in the future,” Parr said. “We are looking for things that are new and unique, but we are also paying attention to the quality of the products and services they sell.”
Each vendor submits an application and Parr and her staff checks references of those applying to sell their wares and services at the fair.
“We check with fairs and festivals where this partner has participated, making sure that those organizations have not had complaints and feedback from their guests about a faulty product or anything like that. We are very cautious about who we book at the Nebraska State Fair,” Parr said. “We want to make sure we are providing good quality and variety of merchandise, food and informational booths across the grounds.”
That feedback is vital. Many of the vendors travel a circuit during the year to other fair and festival venues, and have a good idea of what works for them. Parr combines that with the feedback from the public to help them prepare by making it a great experience for fairgoers and vendors alike.
“You won’t see major changes at next year’s State Fair, but we have identified a number of ways to make small changes to achieve our goals better,” she said.