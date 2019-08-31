The excitement of the Cowboy Mounted Shooters competition returned to the Nebraska State Fair this year. And giving the competition some additional flair is veteran rodeo and cowboy mounted shooting sport announcer “Sugar” Ray Quinn.
Quinn started his career as a professional bullfighter for 12 years. He performed in many of the nation’s top rodeo events and later became a rodeo announcer, adding to his reputation in the industry.
“Thirty-three years of my life has been dedicated to western events,” Quinn said.
Cowboy Mounted Shooters has been a staple at the Nebraska State Fair. The event started in the Thompson Equine Barn, moved to the Thompson Outdoor Arena and is now performed at the Five Points Bank Arena.
It is Quinn’s second year at the Nebraska State Fair announcing the event.
Quinn said back at the turn of the century, he was asked by a group of cowboy mounted shooters to announce their event in South Dakota. While a professional rodeo announcer, Quinn said he never had announced such an event and knew even less about the sport.
“I went in, I hit a home run, and the rest is history,” he said.
What made Quinn a hit was that he brought some of his flare as a rodeo announcer to the event, which increased the crowd’s participation.
He said when he first started to announce the sport, it was “rough around the edges.”
“They had a national organization, it’s still new as it came around in the mid-1990s,” Quinn said.
At the time he started announcing the sport, a 25-second run was “blazing.”
“Now, you will see sub-10 second runs,” he said. “That is how much the sport has changed. It is not just showing up on the weekend and having a little fun. There are money and pride on the line.”
What was interesting about the sport to Quinn, compared to a rodeo, was that each event was timed and there was no judging.
“It is you and the horse,” he said. “It is you and the pattern. The best time, the best man wins. That’s the end of the story.”
Shooters start at Level One and work their way up the ladder with the hopes of becoming a Level Six shooter, the top level in the sport.
Quinn said as a shooter moves up to qualify to compete in the higher levels, their skills grow exponentially.
In the timed event, the rider and horse go through an obstacle course with their guns blazing trying to shoot as many balloons as possible.
Quinn said there are now as many as 60 different courses that challenge the skill of the shooter and their horse.
Like in rodeo events involving horses, Quinn said some trainers work on nothing more than training horses for mounted shooting events.
Quinn said when the sport first started, contestants had to be period dressed. Now, he said, there are still people who perform in period dress as it “gives them a feeling of being part of something that they could have never have been before.” But, as the sport drew sponsors, those sponsors wanted their logos on the performer’s attire. Those sponsorships have helped the sport to grow and drew a bigger audience by having bigger payouts.
Not only are the shooters better than ever, but Quinn also said about 90 percent of the horses they ride are in the American Quarter Horse Association because they have the speed and explosiveness needed to perform in the top levels of the sport.
“A lot of people grew up playing cowboys and Indians,” he said. “One of the hardest things you have to do in the world today is making cowboys cool again. There are so many dollars out there that people are competing for. You have to have something unique and different. That is what this sport provides.”