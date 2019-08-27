CENTRAL CITY — A Grand Island Public Schools principal accused of driving drunk with his 10-year-old son in the car has pled not guilty.

Shoemaker Elementary School Principal Lee Wolfe, 38, entered a written plea in Merrick County Court Tuesday. He is charged with one count of driving under the influence-first offense, one count of operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a person under 16 years old, and one count of operating a vehicle without valid registration.

Wolfe also requested a jury trial to hear his case. A preliminary hearing is scheduled for 10:30 a.m. Oct. 2 in Merrick County Court.

If convicted of the charges, Wolfe faces up to 60 days in jail, a $500 fine, driver’s license revoked for one year and an ignition interlock installed on the DUI charge. He faces one year imprisonment and/or a $1,000 fine on the operating a motor vehicle while under the influence with a person under 16 years old charge, and a $25 fine for operating a vehicle without valid registration.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Reporter

My purpose is to inform people about what is happening in local education and in their communities. Got a tip? Email, Facebook or tweet me!

Recommended for you

Load comments