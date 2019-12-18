CENTRAL CITY — A Grand Island Public Schools principal has been found guilty of one count of driving under the influence of alcohol and one count of an attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor.
In Merrick County Court Wednesday, Shoemaker Elementary School Principal Lee Wolfe, 38, pled no contest to both counts under a plea agreement accepted by Judge Stephen Twiss. Under the agreement, a charge against Wolfe for having no valid registration was dropped and a charge of transporting a child while intoxicated was amended to attempt of a Class 1 misdemeanor.
After accepting the plea agreement, Twiss found Wolfe guilty on both counts and sentenced him to six months of probation and revoked his driver’s license for 60 days. Wolfe was also ordered to attend four Alcoholics Anonymous meetings, to install an interlock device, to undergo a Victim Impact Panel, to pay $500 in fines on both counts and to pay court costs.
As part of his probation, Wolfe must serve 10 days in jail beginning May 18, 2020, but Twiss said this can be waived by the court. He said he expects the probation office to ask that the jail time be waived.
Twiss told Wolfe in court that his probation could be transferred to Hall County.
Wolfe’s conviction comes after an Aug. 11 incident in which Wolfe was arrested after driving under the influence of alcohol with his 10-year-old son in the vehicle. He was pulled over by the Central City Police Department for having expired license plates. Upon arrest, Wolfe registered a blood alcohol content of .15, which is nearly twice the legal limit of .08%.
In court Wednesday, Wolfe said he is “deeply sorry” for his actions on Aug. 11, saying he let down his friends, family and students who look to him as a role model. He told Twiss he has taken actions to better his life since being arrested for DUI, which Twiss noted in his sentencing.
In a statement provided to The Independent, Grand Island Public Schools said the district feels Wolfe has “addressed his mistake, both personally and professionally” and will remain employed as Shoemaker principal.
