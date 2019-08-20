SHERMAN COUNTY - A Lincoln man is dead following a standoff with law enforcement in Sherman County Monday night that lasted more than two hours before the suspect died by suicide.
The Sherman County Sheriff’s Office responded to a report of a suspicious male at approximately 8:30 p.m. Monday located near Highway 92 and 472B Ave. in Sherman County, according to a press release from the Nebraska State Patrol.
Upon locating the subject, Trevor Jorgensen, 23, of Lincoln, deputies observed Jorgensen was armed with a firearm. During the initial encounter, Jorgensen fired multiple rounds at the officers.
As Jorgensen hid in a tree line, NSP arrived at the scene to assist. Jorgensen again fired multiple rounds at law enforcement officers, the release said.
Jorgensen exited the tree line at approximately 10:30 p.m. He ignored verbal commands from officers, turned the rifle on himself and died by suicide.
No shots were fired by law enforcement officers during the incident, and no officers were injured.
The Sherman County Attorney has asked the Nebraska State Patrol to conduct an investigation.