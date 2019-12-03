Hall County Deputy Merritt Barton had a close call Saturday night when another vehicle collided with the front of the work vehicle in which Barton was seated.
The accident occurred on Highway 30, not far from Monitor Road. Barton was doing a motorist assist. His lights were on and his vehicle, headed east, was stopped.
“A westbound vehicle apparently slid across both lanes and struck the front of the deputy’s work truck,” Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry said Saturday night.
The deputy was treated and released Saturday night from CHI Health St. Francis. The people in the other vehicle did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
The Hall County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is a 2019 Ford F-150. It has only about 7,000 miles on it.
The truck is now at the Hall County shop.
Barton is not scheduled to return to work until Wednesday. “So at this point, we’re not anticipating him missing any work,” Castleberry said Monday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.