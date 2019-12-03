Hall County Deputy Merritt Barton had a close call Saturday night when another vehicle collided with the front of the work vehicle in which Barton was seated.

The accident occurred on Highway 30, not far from Monitor Road. Barton was doing a motorist assist. His lights were on and his vehicle, headed east, was stopped.

“A westbound vehicle apparently slid across both lanes and struck the front of the deputy’s work truck,” Chief Deputy Jim Castleberry said Saturday night.

The deputy was treated and released Saturday night from CHI Health St. Francis. The people in the other vehicle did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

The Hall County Sheriff’s Department vehicle is a 2019 Ford F-150. It has only about 7,000 miles on it.

The truck is now at the Hall County shop.

Barton is not scheduled to return to work until Wednesday. “So at this point, we’re not anticipating him missing any work,” Castleberry said Monday.

