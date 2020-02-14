Jack Sheard has filed to run for a position on the Grand Island City Council representing Ward 1.
“Since moving to Grand Island in 2005 with my wife and young sons, I have always loved Grand Island,” Sheard said. “We came for a job and stayed because this is a great place to raise a family, be active and grow professionally.”
He said it was the love he developed for Grand Island that prompted him to run for the City Council.
Sheard said he and his wife, Melissa, “have been able to both give to and receive from this great community.”
“In the 15 years we’ve lived here, we have been blessed to see our sons go through our schools — one graduated in 2019 and is currently serving in the United States Air Force and the other is a junior at Grand Island Senior High.”
Sheard, who works for the Grand Island School District, said his sons’ “academic experiences and the vast diversity they have grown up with have prepared them for the world.”
“I want Grand Island to be the place they are proud to someday raise their families,” he said.
During the 15 years Sheard has lived in Grand Island, he has been involved in a number of organizations and he and his family “have been inspired by so many people doing so many amazing things for the community.”
Among his priorities, if elected to the council, would be public safety, fiscal responsibility and transparency, education, communication and “growing pride in Grand Island from those who call this community home.”
“Running for City Council is the next way I can show my appreciation and serve Grand Island,” Sheard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.