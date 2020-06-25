Grand Island barbers were glad to get back to work early this month, and their customers were glad to have someone take care of their unruly hair.
After Rob Chelewski reopened Otto’s Barbershop on June 1, the hair on the floor was two or three times more abundant than usual.
“I’ve cut hair off people that never had long hair,” said Art Anson, the owner of Premiere Barber Studio.
One man, in his 60s, took a picture of all the hair he left behind. Another man took a picture of his thick hair before Anson removed it.
At another shop Thursday, a woman said she was “playing COVID catch-up.”
Health restrictions relating to the coronavirus led Grand Island barbers to shut down in late March or early April.
They picked up their shears and got back to work June 1 or 2, depending on the shop.
Except for those who’ve had family members remove their locks of love, quarantining has left many people shaggy. Unlike some businesses, barbershops can’t offer curbside pickup.
Now that they’ve reopened, the rules are different. Barbers and patrons have to wear masks. During this phase of the reopening process, beard trims are not allowed.
Requirements for cleaning and sanitizing are stringent. In addition to clipping hair, barbers are wiping down all sorts of things. And good luck finding a magazine. They’ve all been removed.
Each customer is now outfitted in a different cape. At the end of each day, Anson takes his capes home and washes them.
A Spalding native, Anson has been a barber for 43 years, 35 of them in Grand Island. He’s been in his current location, 523 W. Third St., since 1993.
“I love what I do, and I missed the customers,” Anson said. “My customers have been coming here forever.”
Now that Michelle Lockard is back at work, it’s “just nice to talk to people,” she said. “That’s probably what I missed most, is talking.”
Lockard is a cosmetologist and barber at Belmont Hair Studio, 309 W. Division St. Belmont closed March 23 and reopened June 1.
When Anson finished April 2, he initially had anxiety about lost income. “I settled into it, though,” he said. During his two months at home, he worked on the yard and around the house. He built some shelves, painted his laundry room and took old clothes to Goodwill. He revinyled the seat on his barber chair. “So it kept my mind off not being open. But it was always there,” he said.
Anson regained sheer happiness when he reopened June 2.
Chelewski’s wife, Lacey, also couldn’t work during the shutdown because she’s a cosmetologist at The Hair Company.
They both stayed busy homeschooling their three children, who are 8, 11 and 13. Chelewski says he has a lot of respect for teachers.
During his eight or nine weeks away, Chelewski also painted the front of his house.
He’s been a barber for 21 years, all of them spent at Otto’s, 376 N. Broadwell Ave.
Lockard, one of a number of people who rent space at Belmont, said the two months off probably would’ve been fine if people didn’t have to worry about paying bills. It would have been OK if you could have done whatever you wanted, she said. “It just got old,” she said. “It wasn’t a vacation.”
For the first three weeks after he reopened, Anson’s phone rang an average of four times for each haircut he gave. When he came in to clean the Thursday before reopening, he got calls from people who wanted to schedule appointments.
Anson, 66, does his work by appointment. Right now, he leaves 15 minutes between haircuts to give him time to sanitize.
Even during normal times, cleanliness is stressed in the hair business. Shears and combs are routinely placed in barbicide.
Barbers are required to sweep the floor after each haircut, Anson said.
Many people don’t realize that barbers are licensed, Anson said. The industry is supervised by the Nebraska Board of Barber Examiners, and each shop is inspected once a year.
The shops know that safety is a concern.
A note taped to the door of Belmont Hair Studio is addressed to valued customers. “We understand your concerns, so we have outdone ourselves in preparing our business for you! The safety of our staff and our customers is essential to us,” the note says.
So among other things, the letter states, the staff has “cleaned and/or disinfected surfaces and implements, laundered and/or disinfected all capes, towels and linens” and removed any nonessential items from the business. Belmont also acquired the appropriate personal protective equipment to be used when necessary or requested.
At another Grand Island shop, a barber said he’s not happy with the “mixed messages” barbers have been receiving from Gov. Pete Ricketts.
Because people are able to visit Hall County Courthouse without a face mask, some feel they shouldn’t have to wear a mask to the barber shop. A small percentage of customers feel strongly about not wearing a mask, and the barber is “just kind of caught in the middle,” the barber said.
One customer asked him, in the next phase, how barbers will be able to trim the beard of a customer who’s wearing a mask.
The barber, who asked that his name not be used, said his own health problem makes him especially wary of infection.
He said some customers have sharp opinions about the issue.
To hold on to those customers, sometimes he has to just shut up, which is hard for a barber to do, he said.
