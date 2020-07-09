A severe thunderstorm with 70 mph wind gusts and heavy rain of more than an inch hit the Grand Island area Wednesday night and early Thursday morning. The storm caused scattered damage, localized flooding and electrical outages.
At 11:34 p.m. Wednesday, the National Weather Service observation station at the Central Nebraska Regional Airport in Grand Island had a reported wind gust of 71 mph.
The weather service also reported gusts of 70 mph or more in the Doniphan and Aurora areas.
Gusts of 60 mph or more also were recorded in Hastings, Loup City, Scotia, Wood River and Alda.
The strong winds caused temporary electrical outages in Grand Island and throughout the Southern Power District service area. The storm also downed trees, branches and limbs throughout Grand Island.
Heavy rain of as much as 2.24 inches in the Spalding area was recorded by the weather service and NeRAIN, a cooperative of weather observers throughout the state.
NeRAIN observers reported rainfall amounts of 1.64 inches in the Albion area, along with Doniphan and Palmer recording nearly the same amount. Central City area NeRAIN observer reported 1.51 inches; an Ord area observer, 1.51 inches; a Cairo area observer, 1.47 inches; and a Dannebrog observer, 1.43 inches.
The NWS Hastings reported rainfall amounts of 1.19 in Aurora; .47 of an inch, Hastings; 1.2 inches, Ord; 1.18 inches, Loup City; 1.37 inches, Osceola; 1.25 inches, Ravenna; and 1.39 inches in St. Paul.
The strong thunderstorm caused a power outage at Central Nebraska Regional Airport. That caused the weather service to have incomplete information about the rainfall there. But heavy rain was evident in Grand Island as police warned of flooded streets and asked motorists to be careful about wind-blown debris.
Later on Thursday afternoon, the weather service reported .73 of an inch of precipitation from the storm. NeRain observers reported rainfall amounts around Grand Island from 1.2 to 1.3 inches.
Wednesday night’s storm put Grand Island at 14.94 inches of precipitation for the year. That is .24 of an inch off its 30-year average of 15.18 inches. Last year at this time, precipitation was more than 17 inches.
The strong winds and hail also damaged area crops, but they were already in tenuous condition. Earlier in the week, the USDA reported that corn condition rated 1% very poor, 5% poor, 20% fair, 52% good, and 22% excellent. Corn silking was 4%, near the 1% last year, but behind the five-year average of 11%.
Soybean condition rated 1% very poor, 4% poor, 19% fair, 56% good, and 20% excellent. Soybeans blooming was 41%, well ahead of the 7% last year and the 27% average. Setting pods was 4%.
After the storm, the weather cooled, with afternoon temperatures in the area in the 80s and relatively low humidity.
But the weather service said thunderstorms could move in from the west Thursday night. It predicted they would have less instability compared with Wednesday. Forecasters were uncertain whether these storms would continue long enough to make it into Central Nebraska. There was a 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly before 1 a.m., with a low of about 65 forecast.
Friday’s high will be near 88, with a 40% chance of showers and thunderstorms, mainly after 1 a.m. The low Friday night will be about 69.
