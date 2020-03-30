While several health care workers at a clinic in Grand Island have tested positive for COVID-19, the Central District Health Department says that’s not necessarily a bad thing.
The workers who tested positive have only mild symptoms, and it’s good that those cases have been discovered, said Teresa Anderson, health director for Central District Health.
“What that means for us is that the clinics are doing a really good job of making sure that their workers are staying safe and the patients are staying safe,” Anderson said.
The positive tests tell Anderson that clinics are tuned in to the symptoms that the workers have and they’re “testing and isolating them as they need to,” she said.
“I think sometimes people think it’s a bad thing when we report that health care workers have it,” she said.
But Central District Health knows that some health care workers “are going to get sick, and that if we test for it we’re much better off finding out if they have it, so that we can get them out of the work environment,” Anderson said. “So it’s actually a really good thing that we’re finding folks who have it.”
How many clinics are involved?
“It’s one clinic in particular, but that’s only for now,” Anderson said. It won’t be long until other clinics report positive tests, she said, because the situation is evolving.
“We’ll have more clinics report and we’ll have more cases of health workers.”
In a news release issued Monday, Anderson said, “We continue to have strong collaboration with our district health clinics in addressing COVID-19.”
Clinics are taking additional measures to prevent the spread of the virus in the community, the news release states. They have implemented a number of evidence-based practices designed to minimize the chance of exposure and identify staff early on who may have contracted the virus. These include scheduling changes that separate patients from one another, limiting visitors, asking patients to call ahead for screening, daily temperature and symptom checks of all staff and proper use of masks.
The joint release was issued by Central District Health and Grand Island Clinic.
Health care staff are the front line with patients well or sick, placing them at high risk for exposure to COVID-19, the news release states. Therefore, health care staff are advised to be alert to the onset of symptoms and to stay home if sick. Clinics can test staff who develop symptoms in order to keep spread of the virus to a minimum. Because the virus can be spread by individuals who have no symptoms, they can be carriers of the virus and unintentionally spread the virus to others.
In the release, Dr. Libby Crockett of Grand Island Clinic said, “We have been vigilant in developing and implementing strategies to help protect our staff and our patients. Because of the screening strategies we have employed, we were able to identify several health care workers with only mild symptoms that tested positive for the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes COVID-19.”
Once these health care workers are identified, CDHD begins the follow-up contact investigation. The investigation provides information that can prevent the spread of the virus, the release states. It also gives CDHD staff the opportunity to advise on restricted health measures as appropriate within the health care facilities and community.
“This effort is a prime example of how our community works together to reduce the negative impact of COVID-19 in our community,” according to the news release.
“The Grand Island Clinic will continue to work with our health department, patients and community to slow the spread of this virus,” Crockett said. “We want to model to the community the importance of social distancing, staying home from work if you are ill, and following the recommendations from the Central District Health Department.”
The Central District Health Department has had one COVID-19-related death. The Hall County woman, whose death was reported Friday, was in her 60s and was hospitalized. She had underlying health problems. Her name has not been released.
The district, which consists of Hall, Hamilton and Merrick counties, has a total of six lab-confirmed cases.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.