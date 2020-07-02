People are being asked to donate to Go Big Give on an unusual day this year.
The online giving event typically is held the first Thursday in May. Because of COVID-19, Go Big Give was moved from May 2 to Tuesday.
The seventh annual event will proceed as it typically does. People are asked to visit www.gobiggive.org during a 24-hour period that begins at midnight Tuesday morning.
One difference this year is that the pre-giving period is longer. Typically, people may give a week ahead of time. This year, it’s two weeks. People have been able to give since June 22.
Go Big Give is designed to raise money and awareness for 137 nonprofits and grow philanthropy in Hall, Hamilton, Howard and Merrick counties. Many of the participating organizations match donations made by individuals. Prizes also are awarded.
The online giving day is organized by the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation and Heartland United Way.
For the second year in a row, the goal will be $1 million. Last year’s event brought in $1,069,487.
People cannot take part by phone. But those who’d like to write a check may bring it to the Harmony Room in Railside on Tuesday, or they may bring it to the nonprofit organization they’re supporting.
Those who do not want to use their credit cards may just provide their bank information when contributing online, said Cammie Benson, director of community engagement for Heartland United Way.
If you go online, you may schedule your donation in advance.
Donations will be especially appreciated this year because it has been a rough year for “all nonprofits and for people in the community,” said Benson. “So we appreciate what people can do to make a difference.”
This year’s event will have fewer in-person events, Benson said. Because of the virus, some activities will be held online. But some of the organizations are hosting events on Tuesday. A complete list is at the bottom of this story.
Sponsors include Hornady, Sherwood Foundation, the Bud and Gloria Wolbach Foundation, the Greater Grand Island Community Foundation, Heartland United Way, Five Points Bank, Hamilton Community Foundation, Merrick Foundation, AMGL and the Eihusen Foundation.
Activities
—Stick Creek Kids Flamingo Flocking, benefitting Stick Creek Kids Child Development Center in Wood River. For a suggested $30 donation, a removal tech will relocate the flock to a friend or neighbor of your choice. For information, visit StickCreekKids.com/flamingos.
—Sixth annual State Theater Car and Motorcycle Show, 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, State Theater, Central City, benefiting State Theater Foundation.
— GoBigGive at the Vault, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday, Medina Street Vault, Cairo. The Centura Educational Foundation will have a table set up outside the Medina Street Vault to assist patrons with their GoBigGive donations for the renovation of the preschool and community facilities project at Centura. There will also be a booth set up on the corner of Highways 2 and 11, just east of the Pump and Pantry.
—“Creating Joy” children’s and adult painting event, Tuesday, benefiting Grand Island Children’s Museum. Event will be online. From 8 a.m. to 8 p.m., Stuhr Museum Executive Director Chris Hochstetler, who is an artist, will host three youth painting classes as a fun activity for to do at home for kids 3 to 20 years of age.
—From 7 to 10 p.m., Wings Across the Heartland and Studio K Art Gallery artist Karen Neppl will host a special 21 and older Facebook Live painting session. A $10 minimum donation is accepted through Friday, July 3. Art supply bundles will be available for pickup from 4 to 7 p.m. Monday at Railside Plaza, 300 N. Wheeler Ave.
—In-person giving, Merrick County Foundation, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, 1532 17th Ave., Suite B, Central City.
—Digital Fore for the Kids Golf Tournament, 8:40 a.m. to 1 p.m. Tuesday, benefiting the Central Nebraska Child Advocacy Center. The Hall County Sheriff’s Office, Grand Island Police Department, State Patrol and Central City Police Department are participating. For information, visit the CNCAC Facebook page.
—”Coffee, Cake and Contributions,” 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, coffee and cake from the Chocolate Bar will be served, The Leadership Center, 2211 Q St., Aurora. Event benefits The Leadership Center and other Hamilton County nonprofits.
—“Go Big Pickle,” benefiting Grand Island Pickleball Club, 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Stolley Park Courts.
—Prayer Walk, presented by Heartland Lutheran High School Foundation, 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday. Guided sessions will start on the hour at the school. Self-guided sessions may start any time.
—“Heartland CASA Meet and Greet,” 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, benefiting Heartland CASA, 506 W. Third St.
—Go Big with Cactus Jack’s and Habitat, 11 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. Tuesday, Grand Island Area Habitat for Humanity, 502 W. Second St.
—Open house, 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesday, Central Nebraska Council on Alcoholism and Addictions, 219 W. Second St.
—Go Big Virtual Dance with the Arc of Central Nebraska, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m. Tuesday, Bob McGuan will deejay the music, via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/87262028828.
—Rascal Martinez Facebook Live Concert, 2 to 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, benefiting Stuhr Museum Foundation. The concert will be streamed on the Rascal Martinez and Stuhr Museum Facebook pages.
—Go Big Give at Bandits, benefiting Voice for Companion Animals, 4 to 11:30 p.m. Tuesday at Bandits Bar.
—“Feeding Dreams,” benefiting Crisis Center, 4 to 7 p.m. Tuesday. Four food trucks and local restaurants will donate 10% of their proceeds.
— Open house, 4 to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Nebraska, 424 W. Third St., lower level.
—“A Toast to 35 Classes,” benefiting Leadership Tomorrow and Youth Leadership Tomorrow, 4:30 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Prairie Pride Brewing Co.
—Homemade Lasagna Dinner, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, benefiting All Belong to Christ Daycare and Preschool, 503 W. Medina St., Cairo.
—Picnic Palooza, benefiting Imagination City Children’s Museum, 5 to 7 p.m. Tuesday, Eagle Scout Park, Grand Island. Hot dogs will be served. A bike ride around the lake begins at 6 p.m.
—Go Big Cruise Night, benefiting Cairo Community Foundation, 7 to 9 p.m. Tuesday, downtown Cairo. The Vault walk-up window and the Cairo Bowl and Watering Hole will be open for refreshments.
