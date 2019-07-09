One hundred butterflies, packed in ice, will arrive from Florida on Friday morning at Westlawn Cemetery and Crematory.
The monarchs are dormant when they arrive, so they’ll have to go through a thawing process.
Jennifer Hill, Westlawn’s office manager, will separate them from the ice packs.
“And then by Saturday morning you can hear them fluttering in their little envelopes,” Hill said. “It’s kind of cool.”
The butterflies, packed one per envelope, will be ready to be set free at 11 a.m. Saturday for Westlawn’s seventh annual Butterfly Release.
Everyone is welcome to take part in the free event. One butterfly will be presented to each person, as long as supplies last.
People may release the butterflies as a group or they can take a monarch to a loved one’s burial site and release it, Hill said.
People can make of a butterfly release whatever they want to make of it, she said. Some people believe the sight of a butterfly means “a loved one from heaven is thinking of you.” Some feel releasing a butterfly is a sign that one is thinking about someone who’s left us.
“We would like for all of our families out here at Westlawn to come out. It’s open to the community as well. It’s just something that we can do for our families. Death is hard, and it’s just our way of showing that we care, not only about them. We care about their deceased,” Hill said. Participants can let their departed loved ones know “that they’re thinking of them.”
The speaker will be Jason Warriner, senior pastor of Abundant Life Christian Center. Eddie the Comfort Dog will be on hand.
Westlawn tries to have a different speaker every year, and they’re not all ministers. One year, the speaker was a woman who’d lost her son in a car wreck. Another year, Barbara Bosak spoke about battling cancer.
After the short service, people are welcome to share stories, Hill said.
Brownies and punch will be served.
Even if there isn’t a butterfly for everyone, it’s still fun to watch them fly away.
“The kids really like it,” Hill said.
The butterfly release grows every year, but it’s still hard to know how many butterflies to order, she said.
One year, she ordered 200, and there were many left over. What did they do with the extras? “We just let them go,” Hill said.