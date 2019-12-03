Seven people were transported from a three-vehicle crash Monday north of Hastings in which two people were trapped underneath the pickup in front of them.
No one was killed, though, and none of the injuries appear to be serious, according to Adams County Deputy Steven Laird.
There were eight people in the three vehicles, all of which were traveling south on Highway 281. One of the injured was transported by helicopter to a Kearney hospital. The others were taken to Mary Lanning Healthcare in Hastings.
The accident occurred late Monday afternoon about half a mile north of East 82nd Street.
The trouble began with a minor collision between two pickups. “As they were slowing down or stopping to assess the damage, there was a third vehicle that collided with the rear end of the second pickup,” Laird said. During that collision, “that car went underneath that pickup and trapped the two passengers there.”
The first pickup had five occupants, one of whom was not injured. Two were transported by Hastings Fire and Rescue. A third was taken by Midwest Medical, and a fourth was transported by a private vehicle to be checked out.
The driver of the second pickup was transported by Hastings Fire and Rescue.
Of the two people in the third vehicle, the driver was transported by Hastings Fire and Rescue. The passenger, a female, was taken by a Midwest Medical helicopter to a Kearney hospital.
As far as Laird knew Tuesday, there were no serious injuries, although he still had to check on a couple of people.
The female who was airlifted did not seem to have a substantial injury. As far as he could tell, it looks like everyone involved is going to make a good recovery, he said. They suffered “mostly minor injuries,” he said.
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the accident at 4:30 p.m. “I was the first one on scene approximately three minutes after that,” Laird said.
The personnel were skillful at removing the people who were trapped, he said.
“They did a terrific job of stabilizing the vehicle that was on top, and extricating the two individuals who were inside the car,” he said. “So from what I saw, they did a tremendous job on that.”
Other agencies responding to the accident were the Nebraska State Patrol and the Hastings Rural Fire Department.
