Michelle Setlik has announced that she will not be a candidate for re-election to the Hall County Airport Authority Board.
Setlik has served on the board for six years.
During her six-years on the Hall County Airport Authority Board, she has helped oversee what she called a “continuous cycle of growth and development” for the Central Nebraska Regional Airport.
“In March 2016 we opened the new passenger terminal, an impressive gateway to the community,” Setlik said. “Other construction projects in the last 6 years include a general aviation terminal, expanded parking lots, administration office, runway repairs and an upgraded fire station.”
Over the last six-years, Setlik said the airport has experienced multiple record breaking years. In 2019, the largest year-to-date, 71,207 passengers boarded, a 17% increase from the year before she joined the board.
“Throughout the last 6 years, the board has worked hard to find additional revenue sources to reduce the burden on Hall County taxpayers while providing an annual economic impact of more than $171,000 to the community,” Setlik said.
During her time on the board, Setlik said she has learned so much working with fellow board members.
“As an unpaid working board, we do work hard for the people of Hall County, but the rewards are tremendous,” she said. “Our staff at the Airport Authority is one of the best teams I have ever worked with and the director is truly one in a million.”
As the end of her term approached, she said, “I have carefully considered how to best serve the community going forward. I am choosing to focus on my passion for historic preservation and education in Hall County. I will not be seeking a second term on the Hall County Airport Authority Board.”
Setlik encourages other young leaders to consider stepping forward to run for elected offices in Hall County in 2020, whether it be school boards, city/village councils, or county offices.
“I encourage you to reach out and talk to someone who has held an elected office before,” Setlik said. “It is a commitment and can be challenging at times, but knowing you are making a difference for the future of our community is a reward like no other.”
