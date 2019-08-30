The Nebraska State Patrol, with assistance from the Hall County Sheriff’s Department, responded to a semi truck that overturned off the bridge near Mormon Island.
According to Cody Thomas, public relations director for the Nebraska State Patrol, the truck was eastbound on I-80 near mile marker 312 at around 7:50 a.m. Friday morning when it went into the median, crossed the westbound lanes, and went down the embankment before coming to a stop under the bridge.
Thomas said the driver was wearing his seat belt and was transported to St. Francis hospital for non-life threatening injuries.
No other vehicles were involved, Thomas said.
The accident remains under investigation.