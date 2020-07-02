Pink flamingos are set to flock across Grand Island starting Monday as part of the Bickford Senior Living’s fundraiser for this year’s Alzheimer’s Association Walk to End Alzheimer’s.
“Because we are a memory care community, along with assisted living, we are always participating in that walk,” said Deb Quick, community relations director. “We have a passion for the Alzheimer’s Association because of our residents who have memory loss.”
For a $25 donation, you can unleash a flock of pink plastic flamingos on a friend, family member or interested business for 24 hours.
The recipient then pays a $25 donation to have the flamingos taken away by Bickford’s Flock Squad, or have them sent along to another participant.
A $10 donation provides “flock insurance” so you don’t get flocked again.
“We have enough flamingos that we’ll be doing two yards per day,” Quick said.
Along with the flamingos comes a sunny sign that reads “You Got Flocked.”
The event will be done Monday through Friday for three weeks.
“If it continues to get the reception it has, we may go longer to fit everyone in,” Quick said.
One business already has called to flock a dozen other businesses across the community.
“That took up almost an entire week of our flocking event,” Quick said.
It is the first time Bickford’s in Grand Island is doing the flocking fundraiser.
“I’m really excited,” Quick said. “This was actually done by another Bickford (facility). There are about 65 Bickfords across the United States. And they’ve done it and had great success to where they’ve continued it beyond their original timeframe.”
The flocks of flamingos also will create awareness of the disease.
The need for a cure remains great, Quick said.
“They’ve already had so many losses in their lives, when you think about our elderly community,” she said. “When you have someone with Alzheimer’s, they have lost their memory. They don’t remember their family. As we age, we lose our independence. We maybe lose our home. We’re able to help them through and transition in that portion of their lives.”
The annual walk still is scheduled for September, though that could change due to coronavirus concerns.
Quick serves as a member of the event’s planning committee.
“They will still do fundraising for it,” she said, “whether we’re able to have the physical walk for it or not.”
For more information, contact Quick at 308-384-3800.
