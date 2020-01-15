Seats are still available on a chartered bus that will leave Grand Island Saturday morning for a trip to Lincoln to participate in the Walk for Life.
The bus will leave the Blessed Sacrament Parish parking lot at 7:30 a.m. Passengers are encouraged to make a $10 donation to Blessed Sacrament, which will be forwarded to Nebraska Right for Life. Participants may bring a sack lunch and a drink in a container with a screw-on cap. At 1:30 p.m., the bus will begin the trip back to Grand Island.
To make a reservation, call Blessed Sacrament at (308) 384-0532.
The walk in Lincoln begins at 10 a.m. at the State Capitol. From there, people opposed to abortion will walk to the University of Nebraska Student Union, where the keynote speakers, Jennifer and Jeff Christie, will speak at 11:30. Prior to the walk, there will be a Pro-Life Mass at 9 at St. Mary’s Church, 1420 K St., in Lincoln. The homilist for the Mass will be the Rev. Scott Harter, pastor of Our Lady of Perpetual Help in Ord. Harter previously served at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
On a related topic, the inaugural Pro-Life Youth Mass will be held at 5 p.m. Sunday at St. Mary’s Cathedral in Grand Island.
Also this weekend, the Knights of Columbus will conduct its annual One Rose, One Life campaign to support anti-abortion activities in Nebraska.
