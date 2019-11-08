File Photo - Loup City

LOUP CITY, Neb. (AP) — Nebraska conservation officers are searching for a man who fell out of a boat on a central Nebraska lake.

The Nebraska Game and Parks Commission says the incident happened Friday near Loup city, when two men on a duck hunt were traveling across Sherman County Reservoir in a boat when it capsized. Both men were thrown both into the water and one man was able to swim to a nearby cabin and call for help.

Officers are searching for the other man, whose named has not been released.

An investigation of the incident is ongoing.

Sign up for TheIndependent.com Email Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments