BURWELL — The Lower Loup Natural Resources District has been awarded a grant for scrap tire cleanup from the Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy. The grant will fund a tire collection coordinated by the Loup Basin RC&D.
A scrap tire collection will be held from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sept. 14 at the Loup Rivers Scenic Byway, 330 S. Highway 11 in Burwell — south of Longhorn Lanes, across the highway east of the Burwell High School.
Tires on rims and tires for which a disposal fee has already been received will not be accepted at the collection and are not eligible for this grant. Tires of all sizes — tractor, combine, pivot, truck and auto tires — will be accepted.
Veterans will be recording the following information from those bringing in tires: name, address, phone number, number of tires and where the tires came from, such as farm, home, shop, etc.
The scrap tire collection is for the residents of Blaine, Boone, Custer, Garfield, Greeley, Holt, Howard, Loup, Rock, Sherman, Thomas, Valley and Wheeler counties. Area FFA members will be helping with the unloading of the tires and free will donations will be accepted for the chapters.
The recycling end use market will determine how the tires from the tire collection cleanup event will be used. Potential uses include feed bunks, park benches, picnic tables, and alternative cover for landfills.
The Scrap Tire Cleanup is sponsored by the Loup Basin Resource, Conservation and Development Council (RC&D), Lower Loup Natural Resources District, Nebraska Department of Environment and Energy, and the Loup Rivers Scenic Byway.
For more information contact Janet Sanders, executive director, Loup Basin RC&D Council at (308) 346-3393, email at info@loupbasinrcd.org or stop by the office at 330 S. Highway 11, Burwell.