Boy Scouts from across Nebraska and surrounding states were able to earn a variety of merit badges as part of an annual event this weekend.
The 12th annual Merit Badge University attracted 75 Scout troops and 400 Scouts from Nebraska, Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, North Dakota and South Dakota, according to Wade Osburn, Merit Badge University committee chairman and an assistant scoutmaster with Troop 103 in the Centura area.
Osburn said, with event staff and adult leaders, there were 500 total people who attended Merit Badge University this weekend.
Scouts could choose up to four merit sessions to participate in out of about 70 sessions. He said the goal is to offer specialty badges Scouts cannot get anywhere else. One example is the nuclear science merit badge.
Dave Plond, council scout executive with Overland Trails Council, said the merit badge sessions were offered across the area, including at Stuhr Museum, Central Community College-Grand Island, the National Weather Service-Hastings, Hastings Museum, Heartland Public Shooting Park, Middleton Electric and Third City Clinic.
The weather service hosted a merit badge session on weather Saturday morning at its office. Kate Shawkey, a meteorologist with the National Weather Service-Hastings, who served as the session’s counselor, said the nine Scouts who participated in it learned about weather components, the difference between climate and weather, what meteorology is and why meteorologists forecast the weather.
“We also talk about the safety aspects of weather and how to stay safe during those. We do both indoor and outdoor activities,” Shawkey said. “I think it is important for everybody — not just the Scouts — to have that weather knowledge. The Scouts can actually be the ones who spread that knowledge to their friends and families. It is important that everyone remain weather aware, know what can happen and what to do.”
Lukas Evans and James Benger, both Scouts with Troop 28 in Hamilton County, attended Merit Badge University and the weather merit badge session for the first time Saturday. Evans said he enjoys learning about weather and took the merit badge session to learn more about it. Benger said he signed up for that merit badge session since the weather merit badge is required to attain the top rank of Eagle Scout.
As part of the merit badge session, Benger said he and his fellow Scouts learned about the different types of weather. Evans said they also learned about where to go when various types of weather occur.
Prior to Saturday morning’s session, Evans said, he and Benger had to build a rain gauge and record the amount of rain that it captured for a week.
“I enjoy building stuff, so I enjoyed making the rain gauge at home,” he said.
Shawkey said that by the end of the session Saturday, Scouts would complete all the requirements to earn the weather merit badge.
“I hope the Scouts can take that knowledge back home and spread to their friends and other community members. I hope they learn something new that they didn’t know before,” she said. “I hope to also foster more of a love for weather and science because I am very passionate about what I do and want to share that with others.”
Evans said in addition to weather, he also participated in sessions for the archery, citizenship in the community and environment science merit badges. Benger participated in the citizenship in the nation, engineering and fire safety merit badge sessions.
Osburn said the goal for Merit Badge University organizers is to have the event become a yearly tradition for troops.
He said he enjoys seeing troops from places such as Wichita, Kan., and Sioux City, Iowa, attend the event every year and hears from scoutmasters who say the event is one Scouts look forward to and enjoy.
Plond said in its 12 years of existence, Merit Badge University has been a community effort, with organizers forming “great alliances” with community organizations such as Stuhr Museum, the Grand Island Rural Fire Department and CCC.
Osburn praised the work of the community volunteers who gave their time to lead the merit badge sessions.
“For some of these merit badges, we offer them two or three times over the weekend, so we probably have around 200 counselors,” Plond said. “This is volunteer-driven and they all do a tremendous job as volunteers. We could not do this as a council without the wonderful support of our volunteers and the community.”