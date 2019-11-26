Margaret Mary Kelly, a 57-year-old Scotia woman, was sentenced Monday to six months in prison for possession of lysergic acid diethylamide (LSD) and methamphetamine actual (pure) after two or more prior convictions for drug offenses, U.S. Attorney Joe Kelly announced.

The Scotia woman will serve one year on supervised release after the prison term.

On May 23, 2018, Kelly was a passenger in an SUV when it was stopped in Howard County for failure to dim headlights. The SUV belonged to Kelly. The SUV was searched after the driver tried to hide a marijuana joint.

During the search, a fake WD-40 can was found on the floorboard near where Kelly was sitting. It contained at least 35 grams of actual methamphetamine. Less than a gram of methamphetamine was found in Kelly’s purse. She said all the drugs found in the SUV belonged to her, and she also said she had LSD. Four squares of LSD were later found on her person.

Kelly had prior convictions for possession of a controlled substance from Howard County in 2010 and Hall County in 2014.

This case was investigated by the Howard County Sheriff’s Department and the Nebraska State Patrol.

