HASTINGS — Jeff Schneider never dreamed he would be a superintendent.
When he started as a math teacher at Hastings Middle School in 1994, Schneider said he thought he was “going to set the world on fire as a coach” and that teaching “was just something you had to do as a coach.” Even as he worked his way through the ranks at Hastings Public Schools to become the district’s director of finance, he said becoming superintendent was never something he had in mind.
“The funny thing was when I got into this as a young teacher, I fell in love with the teaching part of it more than coaching,” Schneider said. “That is how I got my start. I was so fortunate to work with so many different fellow teachers and administrators over the last 25 years and learn so much from them, that it just became my passion.”
After working for Hastings Middle School as a teacher for eight years, assistant middle school principal for three years, middle school principal for four years and director of finance for the past 10 years, Schneider officially rose to the ultimate rank of superintendent on July 1.
He said the one factor that led him to apply for the Hastings Public Schools superintendent position was his successor, Craig Kautz.
“Craig (Kautz) mentored me on a routine basis to be prepared for this position. He cares deeply about this institution and he knows we are headed in the right direction and wants to see that direction continue,” Schneider said. “If it wasn’t for him, I wouldn’t be here right now. It is because of Craig Kautz that I am in this position.”
Schneider said in the five months since he was announced as HPS superintendent, Kautz helped him transition into the role since he was already in district administration. He said he still talks to Kautz on the phone “on a pretty regular basis” to get his expertise.
“I could not have asked for a better person to go through this process with,” Schneider said. “I enjoyed working for him on a day-to-day basis for the last 10 years. The best part of this is I know I can pick up and call him and he will continue to help us. That is invaluable.”
As superintendent, Schneider said his main goal is to narrow the district’s focus so that teachers are able to focus on the teaching and learning in their classrooms.
“Sometimes, we can get so complicated and make things so difficult that we forget what it is we are here to do,” he said. “I think we’ve gotten complicated over the years for all the right reasons. We are trying to satisfy state testing needs, our state legislature who wants high accountability and we are trying to address the needs. We are trying to address the needs of those kids and families.”
As with most school districts in the state, Schneider said the biggest challenge facing HPS at the beginning of his superintendency is the lack of resources for the district from the state and how the state funds school districts. He said as director of finance, he has spoke with state senators about the issue and testified before the Legislature on the issue. Schneider plans to continue this as superintendent.
“I have a meeting set up with a few other schools and some key senators that are trying to work with us on this issue in the very near future,” he said. “That will be one of the things that I am very active in and will continue to fight for the funding of public schools throughout Nebraska and specifically HPS.”
After growing up in Hastings and graduating from Hastings St. Cecilia in 1989, Schneider said the biggest eyeopener for him, and his biggest passion, is the amount of kids who are in need. He said 60 percent of HPS students qualify for free or reduced lunch — a fact he never realized growing up in Hastings.
“I have grown up in this community my whole life and I had no idea of the poverty that existed within my own community,” Schneider said. “The best way for those kids to get out of that situation of living in poverty is education. I call it ‘addicted to the cause.’ That is the part that pulls at me and I would not want to be anywhere else.”
Schneider said due to his 25 years at HPS, most staff members know who he is, yet he still plans to meet with all district staff members on August 8 to try to support them and set goals.
“I just want to have smaller meetings with each buildings for them to be able to ask me questions, hear what our goals are and how we are going to go about attacking those,” he said. “The main message I want them to hear that day is that we are going to try to support our teachers, principals and all staff members that are in our school buildings because that is where the magic happens. It doesn’t happen in the district office, it happens in the classrooms.”
As he enters his new position at HPS after 25 years with the district, Schneider said he wants people to know he is dedicated to the position and is here to stay.
“This is not a job I will have for a few years and then move on to the next superintendency,” he said. “It is my hope that this is my last job in public education.”