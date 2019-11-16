Despite opposition from the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education, the Save Chapman Committee plans to move forward with its plan to make Chapman School the district’s freestanding 6-8 middle school.
Randy Stueven, a member of the Save Chapman Committee, said the proposed plan would “give us everything that the middle school needs” and all that the school board has said it wants to accomplish with a middle school structure for the district. He said the plan would allow for additional option students at Cedar Hollow, 1-R and St. Libory due to shifting middle-school students to Chapman.
Stueven said Chapman School would have room for 275 students but, under the district’s current enrollment numbers, the proposed middle school would serve 242 middle-school students.
“In doing this middle school in Chapman, we are going to relieve a lot of stress on the other buildings,” he said. “In removing those three classes and putting them in Chapman, we are opening it up so that they can actually have kids in those buildings. We are also relieving the stress to realign the classrooms so that the number of students in those classes (are) back in line with what the district voted to have.”
The committee said its plan would allow for more core classes to be offered to these students at Chapman School. Stueven said the school has an existing shop area where wood, metal and auto classes could be offered.
When it comes to safety, he said Chapman has a complete lockdown system and is “just a few feet away” from the Chapman fire hall.
Committee member Amy Lynch said emergency personnel are closer to Chapman School than they are to any other Northwest feeder school, or to any school within Grand Island Public Schools. She added members of the Chapman Fire Department, including its fire chief, are on the Chapman School staff.
The committee said the cost to implement the middle school at Chapman would be $30,000 for shop and kitchen materials and $20,000 for other unseen materials. There would also be $500,000 needed for additional staff and $20,000 for additional transportation.
With a total current budget of $1.5 million for Chapman School, the committee said Northwest could implement the middle school for only an additional $570,000.
Stueven said there are two private foundations that would be willing to donate funds, thus reducing the costs for the district.
Holli Yager, a member of the Save Chapman Committee, said the Northwest Education Foundation could also implement a capital campaign to reduce the costs of implementation. This would also allow non-district residents to contribute to the cause.
Yager said under the proposed plan, there would be an increased number of bus stops, which would likely be near students’ home areas.
“You would have to look at where the majority of your students would be coming from and at some place that would be able to hold those vehicles,” she said. “If you are going to add another bus going to Chapman, we currently already have one, so this would be adding a second bus. The bus in the morning picks up twice for Chapman. It could be rerouted to have a north end pick-up and a south end pick-up before going down Highway 30 to Chapman.”
At last Monday night’s school board meeting, board member Robin Schutt said it would be hard on families to have to take their children to three separate school locations.
“I know some of those families already do that, but it is not ideal for families,” Schutt said. “I do not see forcing those families into a situation like that. It creates a system of chaos. Moving toward our home base at this location (high school) seems more organized, more capable for families and more respectful of their time.”
The board has proposed moving middle-school students to Northwest High School and limiting the class sizes to accommodate the increased number of middle-school students.
Stueven noted that in Nebraska communities outside of larger cities, it is not unusual for school districts to bus their students a long distance to school. He said Northwest would not be an exception to this in this proposed plan.
“One of the big deals was families,” Stueven said. “I think when we are addressing Chapman, we are talking about families and thinking about convenience for families. We want to give them the quality education that they want. I think it is wrong to deny these opportunities to the kids because we have a few people out there with perceived ideas that this would be a problem.”
Board President Dan Leiser said, despite the pleas from the Save Chapman Committee to the board to approve its proposal, the board has already looked at this idea and ruled it out. He said the biggest hurdle with the committee’s plan is logistics.
“It is the same issue,” Leiser said. “We have been trying to fill that facility for the last number of years with trying to get students into classrooms there. I think having a middle school in a facility that is on the border of our district boundaries is not a thinkable idea.”
If the Northwest board continues to ignore their plan, Stueven said, the committee plans to launch a recall effort against the entire board.
“We only need 351 signatures to recall that entire board,” he said. “With what they have been doing, the fact that they do not even want to consider this plan for the district that delivers a tax reduction and everything we wanted in the district, we believe that is grounds for a recall.”
The Save Chapman Committee said it plans to file the recall paperwork before the next school board meeting on Dec. 9.
Leiser said, “It’s fine if they (the committee) want to do that” and that he is not concerned about a possible recall effort.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.