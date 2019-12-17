CHAPMAN — Petitions to recall two Northwest Public Schools Board of Education members have been picked up and the committee who is leading the recall effort is working to educate people about it.
On Tuesday night, about 15 people attended a meeting hosted by the Save Chapman Committee, educating them about the reasons behind the recall petition currently underway against Northwest board members Dan Leiser and Robin Schutt. The meeting also allowed Northwest patrons the opportunity to sign the recall petitions.
A total 342 signatures from registered Northwest voters are needed from the petitions to place the recall effort on the ballot.
Abby Thomas, a member of the Save Chapman Committee and a district parent, filed official paperwork with Hall County Election Commissioner Tracy Overstreet’s office on Nov. 26 to recall Leiser and Schutt. Thomas had to file paperwork in Hall County because Northwest is headquartered there. She picked up the recall petitions from Overstreet’s office Tuesday.
In the official paperwork, Thomas lists eight reasons for recalling Leiser and Schutt, with the main reason being “gross mismanagement of the district.”
“That breaks down into failure to develop and implement a viable middle school plan,” Thomas told The Independent when she filed the petition paperwork. “Also, the current business plan the district is operating under is dependent on option funding, meaning if we lose all of our option funding, we cannot stay afloat. Option funding is not a reliable source of income. We are not entitled to that, we are not guaranteed that and the state can adjust that accordingly.”
Other reasons for recalling Leiser and Schutt are failure to recover monies from Grand Island Public Schools for educating 849 option students, failure to pass proper procedures and documentation for option students to attend Northwest, a lack of concern to protect the district boundaries and for being unresponsive to the public.
“They are completely unresponsive to the public — which is also the taxpayers — at board meetings,” Thomas said. “They refuse to acknowledge us, answer our questions and our Freedom of Information Act requests. They have refused to let us put items on the agenda.”
Randy Stueven, a member of the Save Chapman Committee, educated those attending the meeting about the reasons behind the recall petitions against Leiser and Schutt. He defined gross mismanagement as “the exercise of management responsibilities in a manner grossly deviating from of care or competence that a reasonable person would observe in the same situation.”
Stueven added it also means “action or failure to act by a person, with respect to a person’s responsibility, that causes harm, or risk of harm, to the mission of the public body that is managed or controlled by the person.”
“We believe this is gross mismanagement due to the district not taking proper action from 1993 to 2007 to implement an option policy,” he said. “If you don’t have a policy, you do not have the authority to have the kids and you do not have the authority to tax the taxpayers for them and you do not have the authority to ask the state for millions of dollars because you do not have a plan. They never voted to have the authority, but they did it anyways.
Stueven said Appendix 1, a policy that lists the maximum number of option students the district will accept every year, was never approved or filled out prior to the Dec. 10 board meeting. At the meeting Tuesday night, he referenced the blank Appendix 1 document for the 2007-2008 school year, which had a program capacity of 20 students for kindergarten and 25 for grades 1-8.
The document approved Dec. 10 shows a program capacity of 100, meaning the capacity quadrupled, Stueven said. He added he believes the approval of Appendix 1 on Dec. 10 was a violation of the Open Meetings Act because “no one can tell what the agenda item listed means.”
The agenda item stated “discuss, consider and take necessary action for Appendix 1 to option enrollment policy 5006.”
When it comes to option students, Stueven said board member Zach Mader stated at a recent board meeting that option students are costing the Northwest taxpayers upwards of $2,000 a student. Using this figure, Stueven said, option students at Cedar Hollow are costing the taxpayers $520,000, while Chapman is only costing the taxpayers $50,000.
“That is a lot of money that we are spending to subsidize Grand Island’s education,” he said.
Stueven said the reason behind the recall is not about Chapman School, but rather the Northwest patron’s tax dollars.
“Anyone who wants to know about their tax dollars is being denied that because they (Northwest board) deceived them. This is wrong,” he said. “This is not a public body and is not what we do. This goes right back to that definition of gross mismanagement. This is why we think it is. Maybe 342 people will think like us.”
The Save Chapman Committee plans to be at the Chapman Village Hall from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. every Tuesday night for people to sign the recall petition and to learn more about the recall effort. There will also be people canvassing neighborhoods in the Northwest district.
“Our hope and desire is that we get the required signatures and get this done in time to have a special election,” Stueven said. “We want to make people think about it. This could come to people’s home on a ballot, it could sit on their table for a couple days and they can think about. They can look into it and see why this is important and what is going on. If we get in the primary, there are a lot of issues there. Our issues may not be as important and can get lost.”
