The Save Chapman Committee says it has concerns about the Northwest Public Schools Board of Education considering closing Chapman School, and will fight to save the school.
At its board retreat Monday, the Northwest board discussed the possibility of closing Chapman and agreed to host a special meeting Feb. 3 for public comments before the item goes on the board’s agenda at its monthly meeting on Feb. 10.
This meeting comes three years after the Northwest board voted to close Chapman in December 2016, before ultimately voting to keep it open as a K-5 facility in February 2017.
Randy Stueven, a member of the Save Chapman Committee, said Wednesday that he and the Save Chapman Committee would like answers from the Northwest board on what it plans to do with Chapman if it votes to close it. He said he wants to know whether Northwest will continue to use the school’s gym, and what exactly will be done with the building.
“They need to show where they are going to spread the kids and what their plan is for those kids and families,” Randy Stueven said. “We know how important it is to the district that the families stay together and that those families are not having kids everywhere. If that is important to them, how are they going to apply that with this process? We’d like to know what they are going to purpose Chapman for after closing it.”
Nick Stueven, another member of the committee, said he would like the Northwest board to show how closing Chapman would save taxpayers money in the long run, versus keeping it open or turning it into a middle school. In November 2019, the committee put forward a plan to make Chapman Northwest’s middle school. The plan was rejected by the Northwest board.
Board member Zach Mader said at Monday’s board retreat that from a budget standpoint and from a taxpayer point of view, the district needs to close Chapman due to the $21,000 per-student cost being too high. Holli Yager, a Chapman parent and a Save Chapman Committee member, said the true per-student cost is not $21,000 due to funding Northwest receives for Chapman students.
“We know that there are special education and Title I funds that come from the state and have been verified,” she said. “The board is not relaying the true cost per student at Chapman. They are just giving you the gross because they want you to think it is so much more.”
Abby Thomas, a district parent and a Save Chapman Committee member, said the per-student cost presented by the Northwest board is skewed because Chapman is a K-5 facility, not a K-8 facility like the district’s other three feeder schools.
Randy Stueven and Yager said they would like to see how the district and its taxpayers would save money.
“The reason for closing Chapman really needs to be specific with the dollar figures that shows the public they have really put the numbers to this,” Randy Stueven said. “They need to prove to the public that this is not something personal and is here. It needs to be factual to the dollars and the dynamics of how this is going to improve education for the kids and save the taxpayers money. They also need to show how they have a future plan or some coherent direction.”
Superintendent Jeff Edwards told the board at its retreat Monday that there are some more opportunities for peer modeling with the larger class size Chapman students would get at the district’s other feeder schools if the board were to vote to close Chapman.
“All of our classroom teachers K-12 do an excellent job, whether they have six students or they have 20,” he said. “From a financial standpoint, and from my experience, if you have 20 kids, you are going to have a lot of peer modeling and peer reading. With a higher (class) number, you are going to have the opportunity for a lot more experiences.”
Yager said she has issues with the district saying that smaller classroom sizes are not better for students. She said studies have shown “time and time again” that smaller class sizes are better for students’ education, especially younger students.
As the mother of a Chapman student, Yager said she told her daughter that there is a possibility her school may close.
“I was the one who told my daughter this time because last time the school was going to close (three years ago), she found out at school,” she said. “When I found out there was a very good chance the school board will close her school, I told her. She wants to know why, she wants to how, when it is going to happen, what is going to happen to her friends and where she is going to end up going.”
Thomas said her son is only a kindergartner, so she did not tell him Chapman may close due to how young he is. She said she and her husband have discussed the closing and what they will do in that case.
As the February board meetings on the fate of Chapman School near, Nick Stueven said the Save Chapman Committee will continue to fight to save Chapman School, but is ultimately more concerned now than it was three years ago.
“Three years ago, we had someone on the board who did a decent job of representing Chapman in Duane Witt,” he said. “This time around, we have no one on the board that cares about Chapman.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.