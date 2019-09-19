People can walk to raise awareness for mental health and suicide prevention at an event Saturday.
The Grand Island Out of the Darkness organization and the Nebraska chapter of the American Foundation for Suicide Prevention, which is in Omaha, are hosting the second-annual Out of the Darkness Walk beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday at Eagle Scout Park.
Sandy Manfull, one of the walk’s organizers, said the walk is meant to bring people together and help them bond while raising awareness for mental health and suicide prevention. She said approximately 400 people showed up for the first-ever walk last year.
“It is a way to have everybody come together and bond,” Manfull said. “Since some of us have been affected by suicide, it is such a hard topic to talk about. A lot of people still feel so alone. This walk brings people together to show them that they are not alone.”
Manfull said two years ago, suicide was the 10th leading cause of death in Nebraska. Last year it was the ninth leading cause of death in Nebraska.
“In talking about it and bringing it out of the darkness, more people will not be afraid to talk about when they are struggling or need help,” she said. “That is the one thing we are looking at trying to do more of (promoting) in this area.”
Saturday’s event will also feature face painting, balloon animals, music, a raffle and a silent auction. Manfull said some of the raffle and silent auction items include gym memberships, a DJ package and other items donated from local businesses. She added shirts and sweatshirts will also be sold at the walk.
“Money raised stays here in this area for us to use for other awareness events, training and for survivor day, a free event we put on for people who have lost someone from suicide,” Manfull said. “Some of those funds go to the national American Foundation for Suicide Prevention organization for research.”
Those wishing to register for the Out of the Darkness Walk can do so at afsp.org/grandisland until noon Friday. There is no cost to participate in the walk. Manfull said people are also able to register the day of the walk prior to start time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.