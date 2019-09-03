Bad weather hit the first Husker in the Park Party for Veterans a year ago, but the event still raised almost $500 for the Student Veterans of America chapter at Central Community College’s Grand Island campus.
Chef Anthony Brando hopes to generate $1,000 at the second Husker in the Park Party for Veterans, which will be Saturday at Grace Abbott Park. “I want to double what we did last year,” he said.
The event runs from 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.
In addition to honoring veterans, the party is meant to be a celebration of the new Huskers season. Chef Anthony calls the gathering a citywide tailgate party. The University of Nebraska has given its approval, Chef Anthony says.
The event will begin with a military opening ceremony and include live music, games for kids, classic cars and a raffle.
Boy Scout Troop 14 will handle the flag procession.
The Northwest High School Drum Line will perform as veterans are honored. A Northwest choral group will sing the national anthem.
The Husker Party in the Park for Veterans is presented by the Business Coalition for Veterans, which Chef Anthony founded. BCV has honored 10 veterans in the past 11 months, two of whom were honored posthumously.
All Vietnam veterans who attend will be honored with a military pin, which reads “We’ll Never Forget the Vietnam Vet!” Hy-Vee contributed $300 toward the purchase of the pin.
Several veterans will also be presented with a plaque.
Among those saluted will be Robert Smith and Woody Wood. Smith, 70, is an Army veteran who is very sick due to Agent Orange, Chef Anthony said. Wood, 89, is a Marine veteran of the Korean War. The late Dwight Janssen, who served in the Air Force, will be honored posthumously.
Mike Moeller of Loup City will come to honor other veterans. Moeller, a Marine chief warrant officer, was one of 52 Americans taken hostage in Iran for 444 days in 1979 and 1980.
Chef Anthony, a Navy vet, was stationed on the USS John Paul Jones DDG-32 in the Persian Gulf during that time.
Performing at the party will be Forgiveness 490, a classic rock band, and a hip-hop artist, Mankind.
Plans also call for “Adopt-a-Shelter Animal,” presented by the Central Nebraska Humane Society.
Howard Schumann and Chip Bahe will present sports-related activities for kids.
Admission is free. “People just pay for what they eat or drink, and if they decide to get involved in the raffle, they buy a raffle ticket,” Chef Anthony said.
Donation buckets will be provided. “So if they want to donate, it’s more than appreciated,” he said.
