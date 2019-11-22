Sen. Ben Sasse, R-Neb., issued a statement today regarding Planned Parenthood’s policy summit in Grand Island.
“Nebraskans are pro-life, pro-woman, pro-baby and pro-science,” Sasse said in the statement. “Pro-lifers don’t have Planned Parenthood’s government subsidies or their lawyer armies, but we do have something more important: love and compassion for every mom and her baby — which is why pro-lifers are winning.”
Planned Parenthood Advocates of Nebraska held an open house Thursday and a policy summit today at The Downtown Center, 308 N. Locust.
During the Friday summit, a special time of prayer was held at St. Mary’s Cathedral.
