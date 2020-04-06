Legislation to provide relief to rural health care workers is being introduced by Sen. Ben Sasse.
Sasse, a member of the Senate Finance Committee, has introduced the Relief for Rural Providers During Emergencies Act. He said the legislation, which should be considered in the next round of emergency relief, will provide regulatory relief for hard-hit providers during the coronavirus pandemic.
“Americans are going to beat this virus,” said Sasse. “Our health providers have been fighting day-in-and-day-out to keep our families, friends, and neighbors safe. This bill is aimed at making sure that our rural hospitals have what they need — access to drugs, freedom from red tape, and emergency funding. These doctors and nurses have our backs, we’ve got theirs.”
Sasse’s legislation consists of five sections:
— Section 1: Pauses eligibility determinations for the 340B program for FY2020 and FY2021, ensuring that hospitals currently eligible for the program will continue to receive drugs from pharmaceutical manufacturers at a reduced rate during the pandemic.
— Section 2: Eliminates burdensome requirements for health providers and provides necessary flexibility under the Social Security Act during the emergency period. It waives all prior authorization requirements for Medicaid and Medicare with regards to treatment and testing for COVID-19. It allows for full reimbursement for hospital services rendered off-site at unlicensed facilities. It also waives sanctions under the Emergency Medical Treatment Act and Active Labor Act for transfers or redirections of patients away from hospital emergency rooms.
— Section 3: Relief for critical access hospitals. It eliminates the 25-bed limitation for critical access hospitals for 60 days and it removes the 96-hour physician certification requirement for inpatient critical access hospital services for 60 days.
— Section 4: Provides relief for skilled nursing facilities who were neglected in Phase 3. It temporarily eliminates the regulations governing skilled nursing facility admission criteria that require a three-day hospital stay and provides a payment adjustment under the Medicare skilled nursing facility prospective payment system to address increased costs associated with COVID-19 residents.
— Section 5: Amends CARES to ensure that high-need communities are included. It directs the Secretary to set aside at least 20% of the additional $100 billion fund included for providers for rural communities. It also specifies that skilled nursing facilities, assisted living centers, and other types of senior living facilities shall be considered eligible health care providers for the purposes of the fund.
Over the weekend, the Nebraska Department of Health and Human Services reported the first cases of coronavirus in Custer, Johnson, Logan, Phelps and Seward Counties. All 93 Nebraska counties are now covered by state Directed Health Measures (DHMs) until May 11.
DHHS said it is critical that Nebraskans follow these enforceable state Directed Health Measures to help slow the spread of COVID-19 in the state. These measures help protect each other and those who are more vulnerable to severe illness and death, and help hospitals and clinics from being overwhelmed so they can continue to provide care to families, friends and neighbors who need it.
As of Sunday night the state case total is 367.
DHHS launched a new data dashboard that provides daily updates to the state’s COVID-19 case totals. You can find it at http://dhhs.ne.gov/coronavirus.
