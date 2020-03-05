WOOD RIVER — The fifth Salute to Women Warriors Banquet is scheduled for March 28, at Babel’s Barn in Wood River.
Doors open at 5:45 p.m., with the banquet at 6.
The event is presented by the Central Community College Foundation and the CCC Veterans and Military Resource Center and is open to the public. It is designed to honor women veterans and women currently active in the U.S. military, raise funds for CCC’s Women Veterans Scholarship, and inspire and empower this traditionally underserved population.
The keynote speaker will be Master Sgt. Kelli Hatzenbuehler, who has 22 years of service, with two overseas deployments. She serves at the Nebraska National Guard Joint Forces Headquarters and is a mental health therapist at Heartland Equine Therapeutic Riding Academy in Omaha.
The evening also will include dinner, a silent auction, music provided by Jessy Karr and a cash bar. All proceeds will benefit the Women Veterans Scholarship in honor of Wilma Kellogg, a World War II Army veteran.
“A great aspect to this event is that local community members are welcome to attend and support our women warriors and their local community college at the same time,” said Travis Karr, CCC veterans and military services director.
Possible ways to support this event include monetary sponsorship; donation of services, supplies, silent auction items or gift certificates; hosting a table for a group; or donating to the CCC Women Veteran’s Scholarship through the CCC Foundation. All donors will receive recognition at varying levels.
For more information on sponsorship or to purchase tickets, call (308) 398-7811. Tickets are $25 per person and may be purchased at the Veterans and Military Resource Center at CCC or on the Salute to Women Warriors Facebook page.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.