At about 8 Tuesday night, Grand Island’s Street Department sent out four salt trucks to combat the icy rain that was falling from above.
The trucks finished the main salt routes around 12:30 a.m. In addition to the four drivers, another person worked at the yard to load the trucks as they came in.
Instead of a salt-sand mix, the crew put down straight salt. “You use that when the temperatures are higher, like they were last night,” Street Superintendent Shannon Callahan said.
If the temperatures start to drop into the 20s, a product called Ice Slicer is mixed into the salt. Crews can also use a liquid product, called Torch, to “put on the salt to get it activated before we use it,” Callahan said.
What products are used depends on the conditions, such as temperature, pavement temperature and wind chill. Last night, conditions merited straight salt.
Callahan believes the salt trucks helped.
“I do. I was thinking we might get another call to come in early this morning,” but driving through town this morning she found “just very slushy streets.”
Salt wouldn’t be able cut through the slush, she said.
She’s optimistic that the streets will be “starting to clear up Wednesday afternoon, which is good.”
The “side streets are still very slick in spots,” she said. But, “We are seeing some pavement peek through the ice, which is a good sign.”
Crews will take advantage of the warmer temperatures today by salting the stop sign approaches, “which we don’t normally do,” she said. It will be good if workers are able to “get some bare pavement at some of these stop sign approaches.”
She expected that work to begin around 11:30 a.m. “And then they’ll just work till it’s done.”
Some snow is expected overnight tonight. “At least when I checked this morning, that’s what the National Weather Service was saying,” she said.
The Street Department will keep checking the weather throughout the day.
If Grand Island does receive significant snowfall, crews will probably go into the residential areas “and plow at that time, just because there’s so much snowpack on the streets already.” Callahan said. It depends on “what Mother Nature brings us.”
Deciding on when to send out crews is “really a team effort,” Callahan said.
“We do rely heavily on the Police Department to kind of be our eyes and ears out there,” she said.
If bad weather is pending, the Street Department might have people go out and check roads to “make sure that our timing is good. But really the Police Department’s really good about calling us, if we need to be out salting or treating.
“Sometimes the weather forecasts aren’t spot-on necessarily,” she said. Weather might arrive a little sooner or later than anticipated. So it’s ”nice to have those extra eyes and ears.”
When the salt trucks go out, the overpasses are among the first destinations.
The last couple of years, the Street Department has pretreated the overpasses. Pretreating allows workers to get “in front of any pending storm.” But certain weather conditions have to be met before pretreating is appropriate.
“We are still learning what those conditions are,” Callahan said. “We have some really good guidelines that have been really successful so far.”
Last night, the rain started early. “It didn’t rain hard, but it just really glazed over very quickly.
“As soon as that started to get slick, our guys got called out, and we went there first thing,” Callahan said, referring to the overpasses.
At that point, the overpasses were fairly icy. She would consider the work they did as treating, rather than pretreating.
According to guidelines, the potential for precipitation has to reach a certain amount before pretreating is done.
“We didn’t hit that mark yesterday (Tuesday),” she said. So workers went out “and treated it after it started raining.”
