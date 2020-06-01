To Jeanne Wagner, Monday was better than Christmas, a birthday or a vacation.
Wagner, owner and stylist at ReJuvenation Salon, 2112 Lawrence Lane, was one of many Grand Island salon owners who were able to reopen Monday under the revised directed health measure issued by the Central District Health Department.
Salons had been ordered closed on April 2 due to the coronavirus pandemic.
The new DHM allows salons to reopen as long as they do not have more than 10 people inside at one time and have everyone inside wearing a mask. It is effective through June 30 unless it is revised by another DHM.
“I am excited,” Wagner said of her salon reopening. “I honestly did not expect to sleep last night at all, but I slept very well. I was up this morning and got ready; it was just like normal again. But I knew it was different because we are coming in to a new reality with masks and all that stuff.”
Wagner said her clients are happy to see ReJuvenation reopening and this is evidenced by a number of people booking appointments for services.
“We are so booked. In reality, I maybe do 30 hours a week. I am doing six 12-hour days this week,” she said. “We have such amazing love and support from our customers. Many of them have texted me to make sure that we are OK and are safe. Many of them have also texted me asking, ‘When can you open?’”
Wagner said ReJuvenation is following the procedures set forth in the DHM and has implemented other safety measures as well. Customers are able to book their appointment by phone and wait in their vehicles until the stylist is ready for them.
“They can wait in their car or we have chairs outside now as well. We will let them in so no one is touching our door,” she said. “I actually have a specific receptionist that is going to be doing all that.”
Prior to visiting the salon, as a precaution, Wagner said, her clients must fill out a health form before they can come in to determine if they have been exposed to COVID-19.
Inside the salon, ReJuvenation has shower curtain dividers, spacing between shampoo bowls and “sanitizer sitting everywhere,” she said.
Wagner said her salon’s services are limited because she and her fellow stylists cannot do anything on the face that is under a mask. She said so far, cutting hair around a mask has not been too difficult.
“For a men’s haircut, it may be a little trickier because of them getting a haircut over the ear,” Wagner said. “But we are prepared with tape and we will just tape the mask on.”
After a little more than two months of being closed, Abby Nyce, owner of Indulge Salon and Spa, 1004 N. Diers Ave., Suite 100, said the first day back open Monday “has been awesome” and that it was nice to interact with her clients again.
“It was so nice to have that again,” Nyce said. “You had a feeling of being almost essential during the quarantine because people did not realize how much they missed doing their hair until they couldn’t do it.”
She said she is “very busy” with appointments for salon services and is personally booked through June. However, some stylists are available in the coming weeks for certain services.
Indulge is doing all of the services it did before closing due to COVID-19, with the exception of beard trims since they cannot be done with a mask on.
Nyce said her salon is abiding by the guidelines outlined in the DHM, but is taking other measures as well. Prior to reopening, her staff took a Barbicide COVID-19 certification course on proper ways to clean and disinfect the salon to avoid COVID-19 spread.
“We have a checklist up front and we initial every 30 minutes when we go and disinfect everything that someone may have touched, like chairs, light switches and door knobs,” she said. “After every client, we are going through and disinfecting everything. We are doing a lot of cleaning. Everybody can be assured that it is very clean and very safe at Indulge.”
She added clients wait in their vehicles before their stylists come to get them for their appointment. Clients are urged to wash their hands upon arrival at the salon.
“We are also maintaining the 6-foot distance as best as we can with other clients, using every other pedicure chair and the shampoo area,” Nyce said. “We put shower curtains in between the nail areas because we are not able to do the 6-foot distancing in that.”
She said being able to get a haircut or coloring has given her clients a needed self-esteem boost during this time.
“It was just a great pick-me-up after being closed for a couple months to just boost them up again,” Nuce said. “It is a great feeling as a stylist to have that as well, to be able to give that.”
Karen Bredthauer, co-owner and stylist at Hair Zone, 3537 W. 13th St., Suite 102, also said she and her fellow stylists were excited about the salon reopening and happy to get back to work.
“I think us stylists are just ready to get back to work and get back to normal — whatever that can be at this point,” Bredthauer said. “Everybody is happy to see each other. They are just happy to get their hair cut and get out. I think everybody has been cooped in for so long and they just want a haircut.”
She said her phone had not stopped ringing Monday morning and she expected to work seven 12-hour days per week for the next three weeks to meet customer demand.
Hair Zone is still offering its normal services, but, per the DHM, everyone in the salon is required to wear a mask. Bredthauer said stylists meet clients at the door and are not allowing them to wait inside. Chairs are set outside the salon for clients to sit and wait.
“The door handle is getting cleaned every 30 minutes,” she said. “Shampoo bowls are (cleaned) after each customer and chairs are, too. Everything has to stay with what the DHM has given us for guidelines.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.