While Grand Island city leaders and officials hammer out details in the ongoing budget negotiations, much-needed equipment and infrastructure improvements will continue as planned because of the sales tax increase voters approved last November.
Pat Brown, Grand Island’s financial director, said the funds from the increased city sales tax are to go toward infrastructure and public safety buildings and equipment.
According to Brown, capital projects and capital equipment the city is budgeting for in the next fiscal year that are funded by the sales tax increase include:
— Total capital projects proposed expenditures of $4,145,362.
— Total capital equipment proposed expenditures of $1,333,640.
— Total 2018 sales tax revenue proposed expenditures for budget year 2019-2020 are $5,479,002.
Brown said sales tax receipts so far are at $12.37 million since Oct. 1, 2018. That compares to $12.445 million the previous fiscal year.
Among the projects proposed in the fiscal year 2019-2020 budget are six Ford Explorer SUVs and a sedan for the G.I. Police Department at $230,000; $550,000 for G.I. Fire Department Station No. 4 replacement and repairs to Station No. 2: and $530,000 for a new fire engine.
Road improvements include: $1.135 million for Old Potash Road from North Road to Webb Road and $2.6 million for North Road from 13th Street to Highway 2.
In total, the equipment, building improvements and vehicles will cost $5.479 million.
Last November, about 58 percent of Grand Island voters cast ballots in favor of a local sales tax increase from 1.5 cents to 2 cents. The sales tax increase went into effect in April. The tax is applicable to all goods purchased in Grand Island, excluding groceries. The increase is expected to raise an additional $5.5 million annually over a 10-year period. Those funds will be used for improvements to streets, bridges, sidewalks and other infrastructure projects, as well as public safety equipment.
It was the second attempt to pass a sales tax increase. A similar proposal was defeated by voters in 2016. When the sales tax increase failed, a motor vehicle tax, or wheel tax, was implemented in August 2017. The wheel tax ended May 1. The motor vehicle tax was a fee included on annual vehicle registrations. It generated about $100,000 a month in revenue for the city.
Brown said current projections show that Grand Island is on target to collect more than $5 million annually over the next decade from the recently passed sales tax increase.
While much of the current budget negotiations concern personnel issues, Brown said, “We just need to be mindful going forward.”